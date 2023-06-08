Tut Toth Tourney this weekend at New Bethlem LL
NEW BETHLEHEM — The 12th annual Tut Toth Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
Friday, the home run derby and skills competition for majors and minors baseball will be held with concessions open and available both days. Activities between and during games include face painting, raffles and other events.
Lunch is available Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. A pulled pork sandwich meal and fresh cut fries will be sold along with regular concessions.
The tournament starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with the final set for 4 p.m.
All proceeds from the weekend go to the Tut Toth scholarship account. This spring, four $750 scholarships were awarded at Redbank Valley to graduating seniors Tate Minich, Alivia Huffman, Brooklyn Edmonds and Josie Neiswonger.
PIAA baseball, softball playoffs under way
District 9 baseball and softball teams fared well overall in the opening around of the PIAA playoffs Monday.
Baseball teams finished 4-1 while softball managed just one win in a 1-3 first-round performance.
While Redbank Valley’s season was ended by Burgettstown, Punxsutawney and Clarion notched wins in a tripleheader at Showers Field in DuBois Monday. In Class 3A, Punxsutawney downed WPIAL runner-up Neshannock 9-1 while in Class 1A, Clarion routed District 6 runner-up Harmony, 15-0, in three innings.
Also winning was D9 Class 2A runner-up Karns City, which won its first state playoff game since 1996 with a 2-1 win over WPIAL champion Seton La Salle. DuBois Central Catholic, defending state champion and D9 Class 1A runner-up, needed eight innings to beat District 6 runner-up Bishop Guilfoyle, 8-5.
Thursday in the second round, the Chucks and Gremlins will play at Showers as Karns City meets District 6 champion Bald Eagle Area at 3 p.m. with the Chucks facing District 6 champion Philipsburg-Osceola at approximately 5:30 p.m. In Class 1A, Clarion faces District 10 runner-up Saegertown at Westminster College at noon and DuBois Central Catholic plays District 3 champion Greenwood at Altoona’s Veterans Field at 3 p.m.
In softball, the lone D9 winner was Class 2A champion Cranberry, which advanced with an 8-7 win over WPIAL third seed Greensburg Central Catholic. The Berries face District 5 champion Everett at Heindl Field in DuBois starting at 3 p.m.
Other Monday games had Class 2A runner-up Moniteau losing to D10 champion Sharpsville, 15-4, in six innings. In Class 1A, D9 champion DuBois Central Catholic was blanked 7-0 by WPIAL runner-up Carmichaels. D9 runner-up Elk County Catholic lost 8-6 to D6 runner-up West Branch.
Thursday’s winners advance to next Monday’s semifinals at sites and times to be announced.
Youth baseball reports postedAs submitted by the Southern Clarion County LL:
THURSDAY, June 1 — Walker Collects Five Hits as Clarion County Community Bank Defeats Wolfs Camping Resort: Ryder Walker gave Wolfs Camping Resort fits, as he bagged five hits in CCC Bank’s 21-4 victory on Thursday. Walker singled in the first, singled in the second, singled in the third, singled in the fourth, and singled in the sixth. CCC Bank got on the board in the first inning when Jace Babinsack singled in a run. CCC Bank then put up five runs in the second inning. Asher Graham, Walker , Bryce Stewart, Trevor Elliot, and Austin Traister all drove in runs in the frame. Asher Graham pitched CCC Bank to victory. The pitcher surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out six and walking one. CCC Bank racked up 24 hits. Walker, Graham, Owen Coradi, Babinsack, Mason Coradi, and Traister all collected multiple hits for CCC Bank. Walker went 5-for-5 at the plate to lead CCC Bank in hits.
In other games:
TUESDAY, June 6
Shick’s Insurance 15, Rupert’s 10 — Rallying from a 9-2 deficit going into the top of the fifth, Shick’s scored 13 runs in its final three at-bats to get the win. Hayden Corle went 4-for-5 with four runs scored while Andrew Kifer, Bentley McKinney and Traelan Pinson each had two hits. Pinson, Nash Earley and McKinney doubled. Four pitchers combined for the win with Kifer going the final three innings, allowing two hits and striking out nine while walking two. Laughlin Pummer had four hits for Rupert’s.
FRIDAY, June 2
Shick’s Insurance 11, Heeter Lumber 1 — In a five-inning game stopped by the 10-Run Rule, Shick’s got two hits from Hayden Corle and Nash Earley with Earley and Bentley McKinney doubling. Andrew and Emma Kifer combined on a six-hitter with Andrew striking out eight in three innings and Emma whiffing five in two innings.
Fall sports physicals at Redbank Valley scheduled
NEW BETHLEHEM — Fall sports physical times for students at Redbank Valley have been scheduled for three dates this summer.
Tuesday, July 18, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 1 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 10, 1 to 4 p.m.
The exam covers the sports of junior high football, cheerleading, JV and varsity football, volleyball and soccer. The cost is $15 to be paid to the school district on the day of the physical. Call the high school office to make an appointment at 814-275-2424, Ext. 301.
Hunter Trapper course set for Limestone
LIMESTONE — A Hunter Trapper Education Basic course for hunters 11 years old on or before July 8 will be held at the Limestone Fire Hall along Route 66 south of Clarion July 8 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
You must complete the online Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA course before attending your class. You will find this link at the bottom of the page. To complete the course, participants must complete the on-line study course prior to the July 7.
Lunch and refreshments will be provided by the local Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, NWTF volunteers
Register on line at http://www.pgc.state.pa.us Click on the Education tab at the top of the PA Game Commissions home page, click Education, on drop down window click on the Hunter-Trapper Education in the menu. Scroll down to in-person classes and click on the Register for in-person link. Proceed to the July 8 Limestone Firehall continue to follow instructions to register as well as follow instructions about completing the on-line study course.
If you have questions or difficulty with the registration contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.