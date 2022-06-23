All-D9 honors for Bain, Minich, Fleming
Three area players were recognized on the annual D9and10Sports.Com’s All-District 9 baseball team — senior Bryson Bain and junior Tate Minich of Redbank Valley, and sophomore Trey Fleming of A-C Valley/Union.
Bain, bound for Indiana University of Pa., was named a First Team utiility player after hitting .367 with 21 runs batted and played shortstop when he wasn’t pitching. On the mound, Bain was 6-5 with a 3.67 earned run average in 48 1/3 innings with 47 strikeouts.
On the Second Team, Minich was named one of two catchers after hitting .426 with three home runs, seven doubles and 28 runs batted in. Fleming got the nod at third base after batting .410 with three doubles, two triples and 17 RBIs.
The major award winners were swept by PIAA Class 1A state champion DuBois Central Catholic with Player of the Year Carter Hickman, Pitcher of the Year Brandin Anderson, Rookie of the Year Brayden Fox and Manager of the Year Adam Fox.
The complete D9and10Sports.Com All-District team can be found of course on www.d9and10sports.com.
No area players were named to the all-district softball team.
SLCC baseball: Wolf’s wins tourney title
Smith’s Auto 19, Hirsh’s Meats 0
In the opening round of the machine pitch, minor league playoffs, Smith’s Auto (6-5) brought the offense early to defeat the fifth seeded Hirsh’s Meats team. Paxton Culbertson, Rhett Traister, Hank Traister and Lilly Myers all had 4 hits each Dallas Laughlin, Lilah Myers, Jace Babinsack and Bryce Stewart had 3 hits each. Parker Greenawalt and Grayson Campbell each had two hits, while Lawson Barger added one hit. Smith’s will face top seeded Wessex Performance (12-0-1) in the semifinals at the weekend tournament.
Wessex Performance 7, Smith’s Auto 0
A big first inning helps Wessex Performance advance to the finals and forces Smith’s Auto to play in consolation game. Wessex Performance got on the board in the first inning when Owen Coradi singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring Nolan Carr. Jayden Morris followed with a double to center field, scoring Mason Coradi and Gavin Ealy. Noah Kriebel rounded out the early scoring by singling in Owen Coradi to help Wessex take a 4-0 lead.
Wessex Performance tallied 18 hits in the game. Jayden Morris, Gavin Ealy, Mason Coradi, Nolan Carr, Owen Coradi, and Jaxon Morris each racked up multiple hits for Wessex. Mason Coradi, Gavin Ealy, and Jayden Morris each collected three hits. Nolan Carr, Owen Coradi, and Jaxon Morris each had two hits, while Noah Kriebel, Grayson Whyte, Linken Kaetzel had a hit each.
Smith’s saw the ball well, racking up ten hits in the game but was unable to get any runs across the plate. Parker Greenawalt went 3-for-3, Bryce Stewart had two hits and Jace Babinsack, Lilah Myers, Hank Traister, Rhett Traister and Dallas Laughlin all had a hit each.
Wolf’s Camping Resort 17, Eden (Knox) 1
An offensive avalanche helped propel the second seeded Wolf’s Camping Resort team (10-1) into the finals over the third seeded Eden team (6-4) in the second semifinal machine pitch minor league playoff game, setting up two very good matchups for the finals and consolation game. (3) Eden vs (4) Smith’s Auto in the consolation game and (1)Wessex Performances vs (2) Wolf’s Camping Resort in the finals.
Smith’s Auto 5, Eden (Knox) 2
Smith’s Auto brought home the bronze medal with an exciting win over Eden in the machine pitch, minor league consolation game. Lilly Myers and Jace Babinsack each had 3 hits. Bryce Stewart, Lilah Myers, and Hank & Rhett Traister had two hits, while Parker Greenawalt and Dallas Laughlin had one hit each. The win finished a fun-filled 8-6 season for the young team that will surly look to compete for first place next season.
Wolf’s Camping Resort 18, Wessex Performance 16
Wolf’s Camping Resort avenges their 12-5 regular season lose to Wessex Performance to win gold in machine pitch minor league final, in what turned out to be an offensive slugfest.
Wolf’s jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning with Trip McNaughton and Geno Bifano RBIs but Wessex stormed back to go up 5-4 in the bottom of the first with three straight singles by Nolan Carr, Mason Coradi, and Gavin Ealy. Owen Coradi drove in Carr on a single to shallow left. Jayden Morris followed by doubling in Mason Coradi and Ealy. Jaxen Boltz followed that with a double to deep center, scoring Coradi and Morris.
More big offense helped Wolf’s go up 9-5 in the second but Wessex came right back with singles by Grayson Whyte, Linken Kaetzel, and Jaxon Morris, followed by RBIs by Nolan Carr, Mason Coradi, and Gavin Ealy to bring the score to 9-8 Wolf’s.
Wolf’s added a run in the third to take a 10-8 lead, Wessex took a 13-10 lead in with a five run fourth inning when Mason Coradi singled in Kaetzel and Owen Coradi drove a big double to left field scoring Carr and his brother Mason. Jayden Morris and Boltz each added RBI singles in the inning.
Wolf’s Camping Resort knotted the game up at 13 in the top of the fifth inning when Randal grounded out, scoring one run helping to set up the final inning 13-13.
The hard-hitting Wolf’s team racked up 5 more runs in the top half of the sixth inning with RBIs from Randall, McNaughton, and Preston Hassler to take a 18-13 lead.
A strikeouts and a hard Nolan Carr hit that was met by a great defense play a second base put Wessex in quick two out bind, but they mounted a two out comeback when Ealy and both Coradis all singled to load the bases for Jayden Morris and Boltz. Morris singled to shallow right, scoring M Coradi. Boltz drove a hard line single to center field, scoring Ealy and O Coradi to cut the deficit to two runs. The comeback stopped there when Noah Kriebel bounced out to first base.
Wessex Performance racked up 26 hits on the day. Gavin Ealy, Jaxen Boltz, Mason Coradi, Jayden Morris, Nolan Carr, Owen Coradi, Linken Kaetzel, and Greyson Whyte each had multiple hits for Wessex Performance. Mason Coradi, Boltz, and Ealy all had four hits to lead Wessex Performance. Carr, Owen Coradi and Jayden Morris each added three hits. Whyte and Kaetzel had two hits each and Jaxon Morris added one.
Wolf’s Camping Resort totaled 31 hits. Tray, Bifano, McNaughton, Jackson, Dylan, Dominick, Randal, Justice and Hassler all had multiple hits for Wolf’s Camping Resort in the upset. Wessex Performance brought home silver after the heart breaking loss but the regular season champs finished the season at 12-1-1.
Sports physicals scheduled at Redbank Valley
NEW BETHLEHEM — Sports physicals for student-athletes planning to play fall sports at Redbank Valley High School are scheduled for three days this summer:
— Wednesday, July 20, 1 to 4 p.m.
— Thursday, July 21, 8 to 11:30 a.m.
— Wednesday, Aug. 10 (corrected), 8 to 11:30 a.m.
The exam covers all levels of football at the school along with volleyball, soccer and cheerleader. The cost is $15 to be paid on the date of the physicals. Bring case or a check made out to Redbank Valley School District. Call the high school at 814-275-2424 to schedule a time for a physical.
All athletes must have a completed physical before he or she can practice with the team.
PGC’s 2022-23 hunting licenses now on sale
CLARION — Hunting licenses are now on sale. The first day that Treasurer’s offices in the state can accept doe license applications is July 11.
This year again, state residents only have one week before non-resident doe applications can be accepted on July 18. Hunters must have their regular hunting license before applying for the antlerless tag. Additionally, first round unsold/bonus tags will be available Aug. 1 and the second round on Aug. 15. Any unsold doe tags will be available “Over the Counter” on Sept. 12.
Prices for all hunting licenses are the same as last year at $20.97 for residents and $101.97 for non-residents. The same goes for antlerless licenses at $6.97 for residents and $26.97 for non-residents. All checks are to be made payable to “County Treasurer.” Fill in three WMU choices on the doe license application. Use the envelope provided and mail it to the County Treasurer’s office at 330 Main St, Room 110 Clarion, PA 16214.
Any questions about this process or anything else, contact the Treasurer’s office at 814-226-1113 or kmontana@co.clarion.pa.us.
Hunter-Trapper course offered
LIMESTONE — The Millcreek Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is sponsoring a Hunter-Trapper Education Basic Course scheduled for July 9 at the Limestone Fire Hall located along Route 66 south of Clarion.
The minimum age to register is 11 years old (as of July 9) and interested individuals must complete the online “Today’s Hunter & Trapper in PA” course on-line at www.pgc.state.pa.us before attending the class.
Individuals must also register on-line at that address, going to the “Education” tab at the top of the PGC home page and use the drop-down menu to find the calendar and then proper date of the course.
Questions or for more information, contact Bud or Gwen Wills at 814-379-3759.
CARES for Kids Duathlon scheduled for July 16
COOKSBURG — The 13th Annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is scheduled for July 16 at Cook Forest State Park at Shelter 2 on Forest Road.
The cost to register varies for solo entry ($40), team ($30), 5K only ($30) or the community walk ($10). Register on-line at http://getmeregistered.com/westernPACARES. The first 50 racers to pre-register on-line will be entered into a $100 gift card drawing at the race. T-shirts are guaranteed to registrations received by June 20.
Cash prizes will be featured for race winners with a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. A raffle will be held during the event, featuring tickets to theme parks and sporting events, and gift cards.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kinds Child and Advocacy Center, which serves abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion and Forest counties.