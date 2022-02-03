Clarion U. wrestling honors coach Bob Bubb
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles wrestling team returned home for its final dual of the season in Tippin Gym, but Clarion’s late rally fell just short in a 21-16 loss to Kent State at Tippin Gymnasium Sunday afternoon.
The dual came after an emotional dedication ceremony of the Robert G. Bubb Wrestling Facility, named for Clarion Sports Hall of Famer and longtime head coach Bob Bubb. The assembled crowd honored Bubb for his accomplishments on and off the wrestling mat, including a stirring video tribute and a speech from Bubb himself.
That gave way to the dual with the Golden Flashes, with Kent State snapping Clarion’s modest two-match win streak in the series. The Golden Flashes controlled most of the action in the lighter weights while Clarion found their footing at the heavier ones, with the Golden Eagles winning three of the last four bouts — two by bonus points.
No. 30-ranked Seth Kolena decisioned Louis Newell, 9-5, at 141 pounds, John Worthing won a technical fall in a 20-3 rout at 174, Will Feldkamp notched another technical fall in a 20-2 win at 197 and heavyweight Ty Bagoly blanked Jacob Cover 5-0 for the Golden Eagles’ wins.
The 7-4 Golden Eagles, 3-3 in the Mid-America Conference, take on MAC foes Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Geroge Mason on Saturday at George Mason at 6 and 7 p.m. respectively. Sunday, the Golden Eagles travel to Annapolis, Md., to face non-conference foe Navy at 2 p.m. Next Friday, Clarion visits Rider.
Hetrick continues hot start at Behrend
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – The Penn State Behrend men’s track and field team continued to set personal bests as well as set school records this weekend as they took part in the Steemer Showcase hosted by Wittenberg University.
Sam Hetrick, former Redbank Valley standout, cleared 6 feet, 9 3/4 inches and finished second behind teammate Brady Smith who cleared the same height but one on the less misses criteria.
That’s a career-best for Hetrick, who had cleared 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches the weekend before that in a win at the Highlander Invitational at Houghton College.
Hetrick also finished 12th in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.4 seconds.
In other college athlete news:
— Washington & Jefferson’s Declan Fricko, another Redbank Valley graduate, finished third in the high jump at last Saturday’s Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational, clearing 6 feet, 2 inches. That’s also a personal-best for the former Bulldogs standout.
— At Penn State DuBois, the women’s basketball team ended a three-game losing streak with a 80-74 win over PSU Greater Allegheny Tuesday. Both area natives, Redbank Valley’s Tara Hinderliter and Union’s Lexey Shick, each scored 15 points. Shick added eight assists while Hinderliter grabbed five rebounds.
For the season, DuBois is 5-12. Hinderliter (16.0 ppg.) and Shick (12.3 ppg.) rank 1-2 on the team in scoring. Shick leads the team in assists (4.4) while ranking third in rebounds at 5.8 per game while Hinderliter’s 6.5 rebounds per contest is second.
Redbank Valley Junior High basketball roundup
WEST SUNBURY — Both Redbank Valley junior high basketball teams swept Moniteau Monday afternoon.
The A squad improved to 3-4 with a 42-32 win as Braylon Wagner scored 21 points and Jaxon Huffman finished with eight points. The B squad moved to 6-1 with a 20-10 win with Eli Rex scoring nine points.
Both teams were scheduled to host Karns City Wednesday.
Last Friday, the Bulldogs split with Keystone at home. The A squad won 44-33 as Wagner scored 18 points, and Carson Gould and Isaac Gourley finished with 10 points apiece. The B squad lost 33-31 as Gould finished with 13 points.
Last Wendesday, the A squad notched a 35-15 win at Clarion-Limestone. Wagner scored 12 points. The B team won 26-14 as Wyatt Byers scored 10 points.