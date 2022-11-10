Redbank Valley puts five on UAVSL all-stars
Redbank Valley’s two teams put five players on the Upper Allegheny Valley Soccer League’s South Division All-Star team.
For the Bulldogs, strikers Owen Clouse and Owen Harmon, and midfielder Ty Carrier got the all-star not. Clouse finished with a school-record 38 goals with 16 assists. Harmon had 26 goals and 13 assists while Carrier had a goal and 16 assists.
The Lady Bulldogs placed strikers Ember Hetrick and Ally Shoemaker to the girls’ UAVSL-South All-Star team.
C-L’s Beau Verdill won his second straight South Division MVP award, helping lead the Lions to a share of the division title with Redbank Valley.
Forest Area’s Emalie Best was the South Division MVP.
Bulldogs lose in ABC consey
NEW BETHLEHEM — The Redbank Valley Bulldogs’ Senior Division team lost 18-12 to Karns City in the Consolation final last Saturday at Redbank Valley High School.
The loss finished the Bulldogs’ season at 7-4.
In the Juniorn championship game, Armstrong routed Saxonburg, 52-6.
In the Junior Division, Armstrong blanked Slippery Rock, 24-0, in the final while A-C Valley shut out Karns City, 8-0, in the consolation game.
PIAA soccer, volleyball playoffs begin
The Oswayo Valley volleyball team and the Karns City and Clearfield girls’ soccer team advanced to Saturday’s second round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday.
The Green Wave outlasted WPIAL runner-up Serra Catholic, 26-24, 25-12, 22-25, 15-25, 15-13. They’ll face District 5 champion Conemaugh Township Saturday at time and site to be announced. D9 runner-up Elk County Catholic dropped a three-setter to D10 champion Maplewood.
In other volleyball games involving D9 teams, Class 2A champion Kane lost in five sets to WPIAL third seed Quaker Valley and Class 3A champion DuBois fell in five sets to WPIAL third seed Thomas Jefferson.
In soccer, the Karns City girls blanked D6 champion Penns Valley, 4-0. The Lady Gremlins face WPIAL champion Freedom Area on Saturday at a site and time to be announced. The Clearfield girls routed D6 runner-up Central-Martinsburg, 7-0, in Class 2A. The Lady Bison play D10 runner-up General McLane Saturday at a site and time to be announced.
In other soccer games, the Karns City boys lost 3-0 to WPIAL runner-up Charleroi in Class 1A. Both Bradford teams lost in Class 3A, the boys 7-0 to WPIAL champion Ambridge and the girls 5-0 to WPIAL runner-up Mars.
Feldkamp wins title at Clarion Open
CLARION — Will Feldkamp won the title at 184 pounds and three of his teammates finished in the top-three, highlighting the season-opening Clarion Open held in Tippin Gymnasium on Sunday. Clarion finished fourth among the teams present in this year’s field.
Two area wrestlers saw action for Clarion with Redbank Valley’s Ethan Wiant and DuBois’ Chandler Ho wrestling at 174 and 149 pounds respectively.
Wiant finished 2-2, winning a 17-1 technical fall over Baren Berg and a 1-0 decision over Pitt-Johnstown’s Anthony Salopeck. Ho was 1-2, winning an 8-2 decision over Edinboro’s Zachary Soda.
Feldkamp made a splash in his first year as a Golden Eagle by placing second in the 197-pound bracket at the 2021 Clarion Open. His encore performance in 2022 was even better, as Feldkamp racked up one major decision and three consecutive wins by fall, including first period pins in both the semifinal and finals rounds to take the 184-pound championship.
Feldkamp pinned Pitt’s Reece Heller in 1:41 in the finals for his first Open title.
Ty Bagoly and John Worthing reached the finals at 197 and 174 pounds, respectively, but both ultimately fell in their championship bouts. Bagoly started the day by setting a school record, posting the fastest pin in school history. He took down Maryland’s Larry Vola off the whistle and turned him to his back in just 10 seconds, breaking the previous record of 12 seconds set by Brookville’s Gavin Park in 2018.
Bagoly followed up with decisions over Brown’s Aaron Wolk, Navy’s Jacob Lucas and Bucknell’s Mason McCready, earning a spot in the final against Pitt’s Maclane Stout. Stout built an early lead and was able to hold off Bagoly for the win.
Worthing, meanwhile, was putting together a day nearly as impressive as Feldkamp did, at least as far as wins by fall go. He opened the day with a win over Kent State’s Sean Billups, pinning him at literally the last possible second for a fall at 7:00. Worthing downed Pitt’s Carson Miller by a 6-3 decision and then stacked up back-to-back wins by fall, defeating Pitt-Johnstown’s Jacob Sabol and Bucknell’s Samuel Barnes with first period wins by fall. Things took an unfortunate turn in the final, though, when Worthing sustained an apparent injury in the first period against Edinboro’s Jared McGill. He attempted to compete through the injury but was ultimately forced to withdraw, losing by medical forfeit.
Rounding out the top-three finishers for the Golden Eagles was Seth Koleno, who rebounded from a defeat in the 141-pound semfinals to take third place at the weight. The senior put up high-scoring performances in his first two bouts of the day, beating Bucknell’s Trevor Nugent by 14-3 major decision and his own teammate Alex Blake by an 11-6 score. Koleno defeated Brown’s Justin Bierdumpfel by an 8-4 decision before falling to Navy’s Joshua Koderhandt in a major, but he went on to wrap up the day with a 7-3 decision over Bucknell’s Dylan Chappell in the third-place match.
Clarion visits Rutgers Friday and is off until the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nev., Dec. 2-3.
Clarion U. football blasted by IUP, 45-0
INDIANA — Losing to a second straight nationally-ranked opponent, the Clarion University Golden Eagles football team fell to No. 17 Indiana, 45-0 last Saturday afternoon at George P. Miller Stadium
Clarion (3-7 overall, 2-5 PSAC West) trailed 28-0 by halftime and was outgained, 482-139, as IUP quarterback Mak Sexton threw for 178 yards and three TDs while Dayjure Stewart rushed for 124 yards and two TDs.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles were led by Drew Blon and Shane Kemper, who recorded 10 tackles apiece. Blon also contributed a tackle for loss, making him one of four Golden Eagles to finish with a TFL on the day. Jordan Villafane had three tackles, two pass break-ups and a tackle for loss.
IUP improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the PSAC West.
Clarion hosts West Chester Saturday at noon.