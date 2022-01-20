Hoops pause ends at Redbank
Similar to the wrestling team, the Redbank Valley varsity basketball teams are anxious to get back into action as both teams haven’t played since last week.
But both teams were set to play Wednesday night, the Lady Bulldogs (8-2) getting their game at home with A-C Valley postponed from Tuesday but bumped one day while the Bulldogs (8-3) visit A-C Valley.
Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs visit North Clarion while the Bulldogs host North Clarion Friday. The Lady Bulldogs turn around and play again Saturday at Indiana for a noon junior varsity tip-off.
Monday, the Lady Bulldogs play again with a makeup game at home from Jan. 12 against Venango Catholic. It’s a varsity-only tip-off at 6 p.m.
Tuesday, the Bulldogs visit Union while the Lady Bulldogs host Union Wednesday.
Last Thursday at home, the Bulldogs routed Forest Area 79-15 as they led 43-10 by halftime and led 66-15 going into the fourth quarter before shutting the Fires out 13-0 over the final eight minutes.
The Bulldogs forced 37 Forest turnovers and 11 different players found the scoring column as Chris Marshall and Marquese Gardlock reached double figures with 18 and 15 points respectively.
Gardlock had six steals and four assists while Owen Clouse finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Bryson Bain and Aiden Ortz each scored nine points while Tyson Adams also scored eight points.
Clarion U. wrestlers lose
CLARION — The Clarion Golden Eagles wrestling team saw its seven-match win streak snapped at home on Tuesday night, as Clarion (7-2, 3-1 MAC) fell 18-15 to Cleveland State in Tippin Gymnasium.
Clarion took four of the six bouts on the mat, including the match’s only bonus points, but could not top the Vikings.
It seemed destined to be a close match from the very start, as reflected by the fact that only one bout resulted in bonus points for either side. That came courtesy of Seth Koleno’s win by fall over Hunter Olson at 141 pounds. Koleno worked Olson for much of the match, taking a 12-2 advantage thanks to a couple of four-point near falls.
With just under a minute remaining in the third period, Olson fell to his knees and Koleno took advantage, slapping on a headlock and pushing Olson to his back for the quick pin.
With the win, Koleno improved to 21-4 and gave him his fifth pin of the season. He is also a perfect 4-0 in Mid-American Conference (MAC) duals.
That gave Clarion a 9-3 advantage with their other victory to that point coming in the 125-pound bout. Joey Fischer was in total control in his bout with Logan Heil, taking him down with two seconds remaining in the first period to take a 4-1 lead. Fischer tried to push for the major decision, cutting Heil loose a couple of times in the third period, but was forced to settle for the 10-4 decision.
The Vikings responded to Koleno’s win at 141 pounds with three straight wins to take a 12-9 advantage in the team match. John Worthing stopped the bleeding with an 8-2 decision over Anthony Rice at 174 pounds, thanks in large part to a takedown directly to Rice’s back for a near fall.
DeAndre Nassar got the better of Max Wohlabaugh at 184 pounds and Ben Smith clinched the team win for Vikings at 197 pounds with a decision over Brett Wittmann.
Ty Bagoly finished off the match with a win at heavyweight, jumping out to a fast start against John Kelbly and holding on for a 5-2 win. That represented the fifth straight win for the senior heavyweight.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is a trip to Lock haven Saturday at 7 p.m. They’re back at home on Jan. 30 with a tri-meet against Hofstra and Kent State at 1:30 and 3 p.m.
CUP hoops to host California, IUP
CLARION — The Clarion University men’s and women’s basketball teams took 6-6 and 3-11 overall records into Wednesday’s home games with California at Tippin Gymnasium.
Monday’s men’s home game with Seton Hill was postponed to Jan. 31 due to winter weather. The Golden Eagles last played Saturday in a 78-72 loss at Pitt-Johnstown.
Connor Ferrell scored 30 points with seven rebounds and three steals to pace the Golden Eagles, who dropped to 2-5 in the PSAC.
The women pulled off an 81-75 overtime win at UPJ as Sierra Bermudez made a buzzer-beating jumper to send the game into overtime.
Cory Santoro scored 19 points to lead the Golden Eagles with Bermudez finishing with 15 points. Karns City’s Emily Hegedus finished with 11 points.
Saturday, the both teams host Indiana at 1 and 3 p.m. respectively for the women and men followed by a trip to Bloomsburg Monday.
Hinderliter, Shick at PSU-DuBois
DuBOIS — Former area basketball standouts Tara Hinderliter of Redbank Valley and Lexey Shick of Union are the top two leading scorers for the Penn State-DuBois women’s basketball team.
Hinderliter and Shick are scoring 15.5 and 12.8 points respectively for the Lions who are 4-9 with a pair of forfeit decisions, a win and a loss. Hinderliter also leads the team in rebounds per game at 6.8. Shick tops the team in assists at 4.4 per game.
DuBois visits PSU-New Kensington Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip-off.
Junior high hoops start
NEW BETHLEHEM — Redbank Valley’s junior high boys’ basketball team got its season started as the A and B squads were off to 0-2 and 2-0 starts respectively going into this week’s schedule that resumed Wednesday at DuBois.
Next Monday and Tuesday, both teams host Cranberry and Oil City before next Wednesday’s trip to Clarion-Limestone.
Last Wednesday at home against DuBois, the A squad lost 44-23 while the B squad won 30-18. Carson Gould scored 10 points for the A squad while Gould and Braylon Wagner scored eight and seven points respectively for the B team.
Friday against Oil City, the A squad lost 33-24 while the B team won 25-16. Wagner scored 15 points for the A team while Titus Smith scored six points and Wyatt Byers and Wagner scored five points apiece for the B team.