ACV/Union baseball falls to North Clarion
DuBOIS — Playing its first game in a week, the A-C Valley/Union baseball team dropped a 2-0 shutout loss to North Clarion at Stern Field Tuesday afternoon.
North Clarion’s Aiden Hartle tossed a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks to quiet the Falcon Knights.
Gary Amsler doubled, Lane Bauer singled twice, and Sebastian Link and Max Lowrey hit singles for the Falcon Knights who fell to 2-3 going into Thursday’s scheduled game against Clarion-Limestone at Butler’s Pullman Park. Next Tuesday, they visit Keystone.
Bailey Crissman and Amsler pitched for the Falcon Knights. Crissman went the first 5 1/3 innings, walking four and striking out nine while giving up just two hits. Both of North Clarion’s runs were unearned.
Union softball loses to KC
KARNS CITY — Playing as the home team on the turf at Karns City last Friday, the Union Damsels softball team lost 21-2 in three innings.
Karns City scored 11 runs in the first inning and 10 in the third inning to set the 15-Run Rule into motion.
Mackenna Davis singled and scored a run for the Damsels, who fell to 0-4 going into Wednesday’s game at Forest Area. Next Tuesday, they visit Keystone.
Hetrick second at Westminster Invite
NEW WILMINGTON — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick, a Redbank Valley graduate, finished second in the high jump at last weekend’s Westminster Invitational.
Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches, placing second behind teammate Brady Smith who cleared 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
Another Redbank Valley graduate, sophomore Declan Fricko of Washington & Jefferson, was fifth after clearing 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
CUP’s Layton beats No. 25 Seton Hill
GREENSBURG — Redbank Valley gradate and Clarion University right-handed pitcher Bryan Layton got the win on the mound in Sunday’s 4-3 win at No. 25-ranked Seton Hill.
Layton went six innings in the seven-inning game, the second game of the doubleheader, giving up five hits while striking out six and walking one and hitting a batter.
Layton lowered his season earned run average to 6.04 as he improved to 2-2. He’s struck out 28 and walked six in 22 1/3 innings covering six appearances.
The Golden Eagles were 8-20 going into Wednesday’s game at Wheeling University. They face Gannon four times this weekend in conference play, two on Friday in Butler and two Saturday in Erie.