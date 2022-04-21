NBLL work day Saturday
NEW BETHLEHEM — The New Bethlehem Little League has a work day scheduled for Saturday starting at 9 a.m. the Little League complex according to league president Lance Musser.
Musser said that the league’s opening day is set for May 7, weather-permitting, although there are interleague games scheduled to begin next weekend out of town.
Musser also indicated that 19 teams make up this year’s league roster, down a couple teams from last year with just one team in the Major Division for baseball. Sponsors and the league lineup are listed below:
BASEBALL
Junior: Nolf’s Auto.
Major: M&S Meats.
Minor: Longshot Ammo & Arms, Moose Lodge.
Farm: Rosebud Mining, New Bethlehem VFW, Falcon Settlement.
Tee-Ball: Ferringer Enterprises and Towing, Hardcore Tire, Kunselman Sanitation, Hetrick’s Farm Supply, Laurel Eye Clinic.
SOFTBALL
Senior: 2 teams.
Major: Newbie Wheel Alignment.
Minor: Bell Plumbing & Heating, Char-Val Candies, Pet Management.
Behrend’s Hetrick wins at Tomcat Invite
GREENVILLE — Penn State Behrend’s Sam Hetrick, former Redbank Valley standout, won his second high jump title of the outdoor season this spring at last Saturday’s Tomcat Invitational.
Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches well ahead of the rest of the field, led by another Redbank Valley gradate Declan Fricko of Washington & Jefferson. Fricko cleared 5 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Thursday, Behrend visits Slippery Rock before hosting its own invitational this Saturday. W&J was scheduled to visit Bethany Wednesday before Saturday’s Baldwin Wallace Sparky Adams Invitational.
Layton wins again for CUP
ERIE — Securing a doubleheader split, the Clarion University baseball team took the second game of the twinbill at Gannon last Saturday with a 5-4 win.
Golden Eagles pitcher Bryan Layton, a Redbank Valley graduate, took a shutout into the seventh inning before giving up four runs and leaving the game. He did get the win, improving to 3-2 while giving up seven hits and one walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings.
For the season, Layton led the Golden Eagles in innings pitched (28 2/3) while sporting a 5.97 earned run average with 33 strikeouts against just seven walks in seven appearances.
Clarion takes a 10-23 record (5-11 PSAC) into this weekend PSAC four-game set against Slippery Rock. The first two games are Friday at Butler’s Pullman Park while Saturday’s doubleheader is scheduled at Slippery Rock.