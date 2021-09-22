Bulldogs juniors stay
unbeaten
FOXBURG — The Redbank Valley youth football program dropped two of three ABC Youth Football League matchups at A-C Valley last Saturday.
The Juniors did stay unbeaten at 4-0 with a 32-6 win while the Bantams lost their first game of the year in a 14-6 setback. The Seniors fell to 0-4 with a 22-6 loss.
In the Juniors win, Jace Clowser ran for 138 yards on 12 carries and caught two passes for 69 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs. Kayleb Young completed two passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while making a fumble recovery on defense. Tayvin Kennedy ran for 45 yards on four carries with a touchdown.
Defensively, Gabe Clinger led the unit with 11 tackles. Elliot Troup had seven stops, Nico Rex four and Dominic Lutz, Clowser and Kennedy with three apiece. Niko Magagnotti made a fumble recovery.
Wes Wagner’s 10-yard run led to the Bantam’s lone points in their loss.
All three teams are in action at Clarion-Limestone this Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. kickoff.
Area trio on Honor Roll
WARREN — With the game on the line, Curwensville’s Dan McGarry was at his best, and that is why McGarry is the D9and10Sports.com District 9 Jim Kelly Football Player of the Week powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg for Week Four of the 2021 season.
First, McGarry led the game-tying touchdown drive with 2:45 to play, as the Golden Tide tied the contest on a 5-yard McGarry to Ty Terry touchdown pass.
Then, getting the ball back with just over 20 seconds left, McGarry threw a 41-yard pass to set up a game-winning 20-yard field goal from Jake Mullins to give Curwensville a 32-29 win over Glendale.
For the game, McGarry was 18-for-32 for 294 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions.
Honorable Mentions: Ashton Kahle (Redbank Valley), Charlie Krug (Brookville), Brayden Kunselman (Brookville), Oliver Billotte (Clearfield), Jake Merry (Curwensville), Ty Terry (Curwensville), Erich Benjamin (DuBois), Luke Garing (Karns City), Domenic Allegretto (Ridgway), Noah Lent (Smethport), Christian Coudriet (St. Marys), Mikey Card (Union/A-C Valley), Ryan Cooper (Union/A-C Valley)
CUP football falls to 0-3
CLARION — The Clarion University Golden Eagles football team dropped to 0-3 after a 62-33 loss to visiting Shippensburg last Saturday.
The Golden Eagles gave up 594 yards of offense to Shippensburg, which threw for 366 yards and ran for another 228 yards.
Shippensburg (3-0) got a strong game from quarterback Brycen Mussina, who completed 23 of 37 passes for 3350 yards and a touchdown. Receiver Kyle Evans caught seven pases for 199 yards and three TDs.
For the Golden Eagles, Mylique McGriff ran for 100 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. Quarterback Taylor Eggers completed 16 of 25 passes for 329 yards and four TDs, two each going to Quinn Zinoble and Kahliq Muhammad. Zinoble caught five passes for 202 yards.
Next up for the Golden Eagles is a trip to Gannon this Saturday at 1 p.m.
Omission to report
Zackary Dubia was a member of the 2010 Redbank Valley baseball team that was inducted into the Redbank Valley Sports Hall of Fame on Sept. 11. His name was omitted from the story in last week’s edition.