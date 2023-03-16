Believe it or not, the spring sports preseason began last week, so it’s already well into getting ready for the upcoming season that has dates on the schedule before the end of March.
Get warm soon, please.
Here’s a quickie look at the area spring teams as the season approaches:
REDBANK VALLEY
Baseball
The Bulldogs are coming off a strong postseason run that saw them reach last year’s PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals before losing to Burgettstown and finishing the year 14-7.
Hibell, in his 10th season, has 18 players on his preseason roster, including KSAC All-Stars Tate Minich, Mason and Owen Clouse, Ty Carrier and Ty Hetrick.
The Bulldogs were scheduled for weekend scrimmages Friday and Saturday at Leechburg and in Washington Pa. at Wild Things Stadium, weather-permitting of course. Their season begins March 27 at West Shamokin.
Softball
The Lady Bulldogs were 5-14 a year ago and second-year head coach Lee Miller has 14 girls on his preseason roster.
The team was supposed to scrimmage Homer-Center at home on Friday, but the season officially is scheduled to begin at West Shamokin on March 24.
Track and Field
Both Redbank Valley teams have a combined 68 athletes on the preseason roster — 35 boys and 33 girls and they’re led by two returning state medalists and four state qualifiers overall.
The Lady Bulldogs have reigning 400-meter dash state champion Mylee Harmon back for just her sophomore year while senior thrower Cam Wagner is a two-time medalist in the discus, finishing third last year. Also back are senior returning qualifiers Brayden Delp in the shot put and Aiden Ortz in the long jump.
Both teams host Armstrong March 27.
UNION
Baseball
Head coach Dewey Irwin has a big 32-player roster roughly as the jointure with A-C Valley and Union enters its second season.
Last year, the team finished 9-9. Senior Ryan Cooper is the returning KSAC All-Star at pitcher and infield.
The season is scheduled to open March 28 against North Clarion at Stern Field in DuBois. Prior to that, the squad is scheduled for its annual Florida week-long trip starting Saturday.
Softball
This is the first season of the co-op between Union and A-C Valley with the head coach being Mike Parks and assistant Cathy Walzak. Some 27 girls make up the varsity/JV rosters.
The season is set to start as early as Monday as the team faces Titusville at Heindl Field in DuBois. Next Thursday, it’s scheduled to play Oil City also at Heindl Field.
Track and Field
Two returning state medalists, one a state champion, and two other state qualifiers return to lead the combined program of Union and A-C Valley.
Junior Hayden Smith is the reigning high jump champion while Evie Bliss finished second in the javelin. Also back are junior Dawson Camper and senior Landon Chalmers. Camper won the D9 shot put title while Calmers won the D9 title in the discus to qualify for states.
Both teams are scheduled to open the schedule March 29 at Redbank Valley.