The Union and A-C Valley sports programs have added two more co-operative setups to the menu starting this spring.
Already combining to field teams in football, golf and cross country in the fall, the schools are starting this spring with combined squads in track and field and baseball.
The track teams will fly under the Union flag as Union/A-C Valley while the baseball team will be under A-C Valley as A-C Valley/Union. The baseball move was made later this winter as low numbers at Union were obvious enough to make the quick move.
Since the combo move won’t affect A-C Valley’s baseball team as far as moving up a classification, the late decision was approved by both schools and the PIAA’s District 9.
“I’m extremely excited to give the kids the opportunity. I love baseball. We have a bunch of kids coming who love baseball and I don’t want to say a bunch, but several who love it right now, just not enough to fill a team,” said Union Athletic Director Scott Kindel, who said he had firm commitments from six players and they still needed a coach.
“It was a win-win for everybody,” Kindel said. “We were struggling to get a coach as well and they have Coach John (Dewey) Irwin, so it just worked out and it’s worked so well in the other sports.”
Kindel said a Union coach would be added to the staff at some point.
The early look at numbers had the combined program at 24 players with 18 from A-C Valley, so a junior varsity schedule is certainly on the plate. The regular-season schedule, sort of following Union’s original plan with teams using both fields during the year, starts at home at A-C Valley on March 28 against Keystone.
Track and field looks to have roughly a 50/50 split amongst the combined 40 boys and girls on the squad with co-coaches Stacey Fox and Shanna Tharran running the teams. They’ll start the year Marsh 30 at Karns City.
“We just want to give kids opportunities and as numbers continue to shrink, I think more and more people are going to have to do this and we’re trying to proactively get ahead of the curve,” Kindel said.
Here’s a closer look at the other spring sports teams as the preseason continues this week and into next week.
REDBANK VALLEY
BASEBALL — It’s Craig Hibell’s seventh season at the helm of the Bulldogs, who were 14-5 last spring. He has 15 players on his preseason roster.
Among the top players returning are three KSAC All-Stars in senior Bryson Bain, junior Tate Minich and sophomore Owen Clouse.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to scrimmage at St. Marys and Homer-Center next Monday and Tuesday with a regular-season opener scheduled for April 4 against Karns City at Butler.
SOFTBALL — Former assistant Lee Miller takes over the Lady Bulldogs from longtime coach John Sayers, who stepped down after last season’s 6-11 campaign.
Senior second baseman Samantha Evans is the lone returning starter from a team that lost seniors to graduation.
Miller has a 12-player roster in the preseason with scrimmages at St. Marys and Homer-Center next Monday and Thursday respectively. The regular season starts March 31 at home against A-C Valley.
TRACK AND FIELD — The preseason roster sizes are healthy for head coach Andy Rex’s Bulldogs and Mike Fricko’s Lady Bulldogs at roughly 30 and 40 respectively.
Both teams had strong dual meet seasons with the boys at 5-2-1 and girls at 7-1. For the Bulldogs, junior Cam Wagner is a returning state medalist with a fourth-place finish in the discus. Joe Mansfield was a top-eight finisher in the triple and long jumps at districts and Marquese Gardlock was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles. Senior Kolby Barrett also placed in the discus at districts.
The Lady Bulldogs return D9 champion and state-qualifying pole vaulter in sophomore Claire Henry. Claire Clouse placed in three events at districts in the 100 and 200 dashes, along with the 4x100 relay with sophomore Alexandra Shoemaker, and seniors Raegen Beamer and Katie Davis. Senior Madison Foringer and junior Brooklyn Edmonds placed in the discus while seniors Quinn Fricko and Ryleigh Smathers, and sophomore Lilli Barnett were on the placing 4x800 relay.
Both teams are scheduled to visit Armstrong March 29 before hosting Cranberry in their KSAC opener April 5.
UNION
SOFTBALL — Former assistant Cathy Walzak is the new coach for the Damsels softball program which heads into its fourth season searching for its first win.
The Damsels were 0-14 last year. Walzak said that she has 15 players on her preseason roster.
They open the regular season March 31 at Cranberry.