There are worse times of the year, technically, when it comes to rating weather on the Western Pennsylvania calendar.
Setting it within the framework of my world, or the sports seasons, it’s not really any fun covering bigger games outside during the fall season, football that is, when the high-stakes games are played in progressively worse weather as we near the winter season.
Otherwise, the fall is great mostly.
During the winter, eh, we’re inside, so if you don’t have to navigate the poor road conditions — that’s when they usually cancel events — one can get by if one focuses on what’s going on inside. Not all that easy, for sure, and as one gets older, one can more understand the word “Snowbird.”
But man, early spring really sucks.
You get teased with some nice stretches in early March many years and then when the spring sports calendar gets ready to go, boom, here comes the rain, the sleet, the last gasps of winter and plenty of frustration.
We want to get spring sports going. Track can muscle through poor weather somewhat, but it’s a totally different story for baseball and softball. And if you don’t have artificial turf, it can get really frustrating.
Unless you migrate to Turf City, or DuBois, which features two baseball and one softball venue totally turfed. Brockway now has its infields turfed on both fields while Butler’s Pullman Park has been another venue that’s been used over recent years. And Karns City plays it softball games on the football field.
With those venues, getting spring games in has been much easier. But still, the quality of play without practices on fields and just the spring weather unwilling to cooperate wears coaches, players and fans down.
It’s clear. The teams that have turf enjoy a distinct advantage. It’ll be interesting on how artificial turf continues to make inroads in upgrading the area facilities to be able to handle poor spring weather.
SHAWKEY, 100 YEARS AGO — We’ll visit the archives of 1922 throughout baseball season as Sigel native Bob Shawkey was entering his eighth season with the Yankees who still hadn’t won a World Series. They wouldn’t until the following season in 1923.
But in 1921, the Yankees won their first American League title before losing to the hated New York Giants in the World Series, 5-3, in the best-of-nine format at the time.
In 1922, the Yankees were back to contend again, but the season didn’t exactly start out ideally considering that Babe Ruth and Bob Muesel, two-thirds of the starting outfield, started the season with a six-week suspension because of their violating the league’s rules on postseason barnstorming.
Shawkey, then 31, was the second-most tenured Yankee on the team — Ruth was entering his third season with the team after the legendary trade with the Red Sox — and only first baseman Wally Pipp had been there longer. Pipp was a rookie in 1915 when a mid-season trade with the Philadelphia A’s — well, it wasn’t really a trade considering that the A’s sold Shawkey — brought Shawkey to the Yankees.
Shawkey’s first full season with the Yankees was his best at 24-14 in 1916. He was 13-15 in 1917 before World War I service in the Navy limited him to three appearances in 1918. Then in 1919 and 1920 he won 20 games each season as he led the American League in earned run average at 2.45 in 1920. Shawkey was 18-12 with a career-worst 4.08 ERA up to that point in 1921, leading into 1922.
1922 would be Shawkey’s final 20-win season at 20-12 as he led the pitching staff with a career-high 299 2/3 innings pitched in 39 games and 34 starts with 22 complete games and his 2.21 ERA was a solid number as well. However, Shawkey didn’t start the season healthy.
“Three of the New York Yankees are on the hospital list. Bob Shawkey has a split finger, Fred Hoffman has a foot crushed by being run over by an automobile and Johnny Mitchell has two teeth knocked out from a bad bounding ball,” the New York Daily News reported on April 9.
Shawkey was supposed to start the club’s fourth game on April 17, but rain washed it out.
“Bob Shawkey, his brilliant flannels lending color to the lugubrious proceedings, was roundly maced before the soggy curtain was rolled down on the doleful tragedy,” the Daily News’ Marshall Hunt wrote of Shawkey, who wore a long-sleeve red sweatshirt under his uniform.
Shawkey’s first outing was four days later on April 21 and he couldn’t have been much better, a four-hit 1-0 shutout of the Washington Senators at the Polo Grounds on April 21. The Yankees would move into Yankee Stadium one year later.
“With Bob Shawkey pitching his old-time style, the Yankees nosed out the Senators in the second game of the series … It takes some deluxe slabbing in these rampant baseball times to win a game by such a score, but the veteran hurler, who lost his curve or his cunning for a time last season, seems to have returned with all his faculties restored.”
The Yankees scored their lone run in the bottom of the first inning thanks to a Senators throwing error.
The Yankees were 6-2 after the win that was played in front of 3,000 fans.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969, or on Facebook.