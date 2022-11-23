It’s a shorter preseason calendar for the area’s winter sports teams. The PIAA moved up the beginning of the season to the weekend of Dec. 2-3. That’ll give teams an extra week to the regular season.
So most of the area’s teams get started in just over a week as official practices started last Friday.
Here’s a quick look at area teams:
REDBANK VALLEY
Boys Basketball
The defending KSAC champion Bulldogs have 17 players on their preseason roster as head coach Emmanuel Marshall heads into his eighth season.
The Bulldogs were D9 Class 2A runners-up last year, finishing 23-5. Their leading returning scorer is junior Owen Clouse (8.8 ppg.) with other rotation players back being junior Mason Clouse (5.1 ppg.) and senior Cam Wagner (2.9 ppg.).
The Bulldogs open the season with their own tip-off tournament Dec. 2-3.
Girls Basketball
The defending KSAC and D9 Class 3A champion Lady Bulldogs bump back down to Class 2A this year and they’ll go with a 12-girl roster as head coach Chris Edmonds enters his sixth season.
The Lady Bulldogs were 22-5 a year ago and return three of their top scorers in senior Alivia Huffman (13.6 ppg.), sophomore Mylee Harmon (12.6 ppg.) and senior Caylen Rearick (8.3 ppg.).
The Lady Bulldogs open the season at the Franklin Tip-Off Classic. They’ll play Conneaut Area Dec. 2 and host Franklin on Dec. 3.
Wrestling
Senior Cole Bish is the lone returning regional qualifier for the Bulldogs, whose head coach Mike Kundick enters his 17th season with around 30 wrestlers in the room.
The Bulldogs were 10-10 in dual meets last year, finishing 11th at the district tournament.
The Bulldogs open the season as usual at the Hickory Invitational Dec. 2-3.
UNION
Boys Basketball
Eric Mortimer has 16 players on his preseason roster as he enters his second season in his second tenure and fourth overall.
The Knights were 12-10 last year with junior Payton Johnston (12.5 ppg.).
The Knights open the season at the Brookville Tip-Off Tournament Dec. 2-3, facing Brockway in the first round.
Girls Basketball
Former Damsels head coach Josh Meeker returns to the sideline to take over the program that finished 15-9 last year.
Senior Kennedy Vogle (6.3 ppg.) is the leading returning scorer.
The Damsels open the season at the Meadville Tournament Dec. 2-3.