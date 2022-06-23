STATE COLLEGE — Three District 9 baseball and softball teams reached the PIAA Championship game last week and two came home with state titles.
DuBois Central Catholic split its title games, the Cardinals baseball team notching a convincing 12-2 win over Halifax in the Class 1A final last Friday at Penn State University’s Medlar Field while the Lady Cardinals softball dropped the Class 1A final to Montgomery in a 5-1 loss last Thursday.
The other D9 title went to Clearfield in the Class 4A softball final as the Lady Bison walked off a 3-2 win over Tunkhannock at the Nittany Lion Softball Complex also on Friday.
In Thursday’s final, it was Halifax that returned a large group of the team that won last year’s Class 1A title, the Wildcats were dominated by the Cardinals, who roughed up three Halifax pitchers, including its two aces, for 12 runs on 13 hits — six of which went for extra bases.
Central Catholic (22-4) grabbed the lead with a five-run third against Wildcat senior Eli Tyrrell before pushing five more runs across in the plate between the fourth and fifth against reliever Trent Strohecker. The Cardinals put the finishing touches on their second PIAA championship with single runs in the sixth and seventh against junior righty Judah Miller
The Cardinals’ final run came on a monster solo home run into the bleachers above the right field wall by senior Cole Sansom in his final high school at-bat that set the final score.
Carter Hickman once again led the DCC attack, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Sansom, Anderson and Matt Pyne all added two hits, with Anderson collecting a double and two RBIs. Sansom scored three times, wile Pyne was one of three Cardinals to score twice.
Conversely, Halifax struggled to get anything going against DCC senior righty Brandin Anderson, who put together his second straight dominant, complete-game effort in the state playoffs — this one on 85 pitches.
Anderson allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out three and walking just one. That performance came on the heels of the senior allowing just one run on four hits in seven innings in a 7-1 victory against Saegertown in the state quarterfinals.
The state championship is just the fourth in baseball in District 9 history, with DCC now owning half of those. The Cardinals also won it all in 2001 when they were known as DuBois Central Christian.
Central put the mercy rule into play in the sixth when Hickman doubled home Pyne, who had reached base on a fielder’s choice, with two away to make it 11-1. The Cardinals scored six runs with two outs in the game.
Halifax avoided losing by the mercy rule with a run in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by Gus Alvarez.
That only delayed the inevitable and gave Sansom the opportunity to end the Cardinals’ state title run this season in style with his towering home run to right.
The last D-9 champ was Johnsonburg, which beat Canton 5-0 in the 2013 Class A final behind a three-hit shutout by Cole Peterson. Punxsutawney also won it all in Class 3A (four classes) in 2007. District 9 is now 4-5 all-time in baseball state title games.
Central Catholic’s win also was its 15th in a row to end the season, with its last loss coming to Elk County Catholic in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader on April 30.
Clearfield’s playoff run to its title with its third straight walk-off of the state playoffs — Franklin and Beaver Area in the first two rounds — as Alexis Bumbarger singled in Ruby Singleton in the bottom of the seventh inning to give Clearfield it second state team title.
Back in 1986, the Bison won the Class 3A wrestling team title at the PIAA Championships for individuals in the pre-Dual Meet state tournament era.
Clearfield trailed 2-0 until the fifth inning before Lauren Ressler ripped a two-run homer to tie the game.
In the bottom of the seventh, Singleton singled with one out and moved to third on Olivia Bender’s double. Tunkhannock intentionally walked Alaina Fedder intentionally to load the bases before Bumbarger won it with her single.
Lady Bison ace pitcher Emma Hipps allowed five hits while striking out nine. She finished the season 21-2 with a 1.04 earned run average with 285 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings.
In Thursday’s softball game, DuBois Central Catholic committed two errors that led to four unearned runs. Montgomery outhit DCC, 14-4, and broke open a 2-1 game in the top of the sixth with three runs.