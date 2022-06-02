SHIPPENSBURG — Two state champions and one runner-up within 45 minutes of each other on Friday afternoon at the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University? That’s a combination hard to believe for the first-year co-operative program between Union and A-C Valley.
But that’s exactly what happened as Union sophomore Hayden Smith came out of Heiges Field House with a high jump title and A-C Valley senior Baylee Blauser won the long jump title and nearly the same time.
Then a little later, junior Evie Bliss, a home-schooled student from Rimersburg, walked up from the javelin after earning a silver medal.
Both schools had combined for three state titles in their program’s histories going into this year and copped two and nearly a third within a very short time.
For Smith, it was a crazy ride considering the event was moved inside after the skies cleared following a nearly two-hour delay for weather. The wet runway area was too wet to deal with, thus the move to an inside venue was made.
Smith had no shoes, but borrowed the right size of Nike running shoes from Bliss’ dad Casey and dominated.
Smith cleared heights on first tries at 5-10, 6 feet, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 and then 6-5 to clinch the title after runner-up Vincent Rupp failed on three tries at 6-5. Smith tried to clear 6-10 and came close, but failed on all three tries.
“I had never jumped inside before,” admitted Smith, who finished tied for ninth after clearing 6-2 last year as a freshman. “I kept calm with no nerves. Coach (Dave Sherman) was talking to me the whole time and I went and did it. I felt great today and last night, we all had a pep talk and it got me pumped and I came out and did my best.”
Smith was glad the event went indoors, even though he’d never done that before.
“I saw the high jump mat facing the other way from last year’s meet where we were going to jump outdoors and that plays a big role in your steps,” Smith said. “At districts, it was terrible and raining, but my steps were messed up with that switch. So I was thankful we went inside. It was flat and I felt good.
“I just tried to stay calm as much as possible. There were some good guys and they know what they’re doing and this is the real deal. I went out and did my best.”
Smith really wants to clear 7 feet some day and nearly tried that height first after clinching the title.
“I really want that 7 feet but we were going to 6-7, then 7 feet, then 6-10,” Smith said. “My mind was scrambled everywhere, but I still have two years left. I cleared 6-9 at the Redbank Valley Invitational and my attempt at 6-10 here was the best I’ve had. Next year I’m coming here and breaking (seven feet). I’m going to do it.”
Blauser won a state medal as a freshman way back in 2019 when she finished eighth in the long jump. No meet due to COVID in 2020 was followed by last year’s injury-marred postseason that still saw her get to states with a D9 runner-up finish in the long jump where she finished 10th.
This time around, she proved she was the jumper to beat the long jump on Friday as she ripped off three 18-foot jumps, her best mark coming on the second jump of the prelims at 18 feet, 6 3/4 inches, one-half inch further than her opener and then on attempt six, with title in hand with her trying to get over 19 feet, she went 18 feet, 4 1/2 inches.
Second place went to Minersville’s Devin Hubler at 18 feet, 4 3/4 inches.
“I really do good with my first couple jumps because my legs aren’t as tired, so I knew my first three had to be good,” Blauser said. “I had three 18-foot jumps and the others were over 17 so I was really happy with that. I wanted 19 today, but that didn’t happen and that’s OK.”
Earlier Friday, Blauser finished 15th in the 100 dash in 12.97 seconds. Saturday afternoon, she took her top seed into the triple jump and didn’t make the finals, placing 16th with her only mark of three jumps in the prelims at 34 feet, 3 inches. Cranberry’s Laiyla Russell wound up medaling in third place at 37 feet, 2 1/4 inches, just four inches shy of winner Taleea Buxton of West Catholic.
For Bliss, it couldn’t have started any worse with a stumbling finish on her first throw going just 67 feet, 4 inches. She was able to chuckle about it later, but she knew something had to change quickly.
“I talked to my coaches and dad and we all agreed that I was completely forgetting my runway approach and it was just not working. So I was done with the runway and I went back to the five-step,” Bliss said. “I went back to a five-step and back to the basics and knew I could muscle it if I let the technique do its work and give it some oomph. I knew had to get a mark, get out of my own head and calm down and because I was all psyched out after that first throw.”
She went to 100-7 and then had to throw a 119-7 to earn the final ninth spot for the finals. The improvement continued with a 128-2 in the finals opening throw before her second-place throw of 140 feet, 11 inches nearly knocked off defending champion and eventual winner again in Fort LeBoeuf’s Audrey Friedman’s mark of 142 feet, 9 inches.
“When it left my hand, it got really dizzy and everything hurt. When I regained my balance and walked out to get my javelin, it was way further than my other throws,” Bliss said. “Last year, I finished 10th in the district. I would’ve never guessed I’d be here.”
— Also for the boys, sophomore Dawson Camper and junior Landon Chalmers threw in the shot put and discus respectively.
Camper, the D9 champion in the shot put, scratched on two of his three throws and placed 17th with his final throw of 45 feet, 2 1/2 inches.
Chalmers, also the D9 champion in the discus, was unable to record a mark, throwing two outside the vector and fouling on his third attempt.
— For the girls, sophomore Daniella Farkas finished 18th in the 300 hurdles (50.6).