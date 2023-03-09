It’s the next big step for two area teams looking to enjoy as much March Madness as possible.
The Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs and Union Knights open the PIAA playoffs Friday night with home games. The Lady Bulldogs host WPIAL sixth-place Serra Catholic at 6 p.m. while the Knights host District 4 third-place finisher Turkeyfoot Valley at 7 p.m.
Don’t expect to buy a ticket at the door. Both schools have posted on-line links to purchase tickets electronically.
With wins, both the Raiders and Lions advance to Tuesday’s second round at a site and time to be announced.
Overall, 20 District 9 teams open Friday or Saturday. Check the playoff glance in this section for other matchups:
Here is a closer look at both matchups:
Serra Catholic (18-4) at
Redbank Valley (25-1)
The Lady Bulldogs take an 18-game winning streak into their state opener against the Eagles, who are 18-4 after finishing sixth in the WPIAL playoffs.
Seeded third in the 16-team bracket, they were beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 11 seed Aliquippa. Then in the newly formed consolation bracket playoff, the Eagles beat No. 7 seed Chartiers-Houston (50-24) before losing to No. 4 seed Greensburg Central Catholic (67-37) in the fifth-place game.
Serra sports just a seven-player roster with Abby Genes and sophomore Cate Clarke scoring 12 and 11 points apiece in the loss to GCC. Only three seniors were on the season-opening roster
The Lady Bulldogs look to flip the script in their home state playoff opener. Last year, the Lady Bulldogs dropped their Class 3A opener to WPIAL fifth seed Laurel, 49-44.
The bulk of the Lady Bulldogs’ scoring of course comes from sophomore Mylee Harmon (21 ppg.) and senior Alivia Huffman (16 ppg.). Senior Caylen Rearick is the third-leading scorer at 6.4 ppg.
Other rotation players are Brooklyn Edmonds (2.1 ppg., 4.1 rebounds), Alyssa Bowser (2 ppg., 3.7 rebounds), Izzy Bond (2 ppg., 2.8 rebounds), Addyson Bond (4.5 ppg.), Quinn White (3.2 ppg.) and Kira Bonanno (1.8 ppg., 3.4 ppg.).
Friday’s winner gets the winner of the Bishop McCort at Freedom game next Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.
Turkeyfoot Valley (17-9)
at Union (14-12)
At Rimersburg Friday night, the Knights face the District 5 third-placers who are coming off a 52-42 win over Salisbury in the consolation game.
And the Knights are definitely playing a smaller school, although both are of course in Class 1A. The Turkeyfoot Valley classification number for boys is 34, or boys in grades 9 through 11 as of the fall of 2021. Union’s number: 53.
The Rams and Knights share no common opponent. Turkeyfoot Valley High School is located in Confluence, some 128 miles south of Rimersburg and nearly a 2 1/2-hour drive.
The Rams are led by sophomore guard Bryce Nicholson and senior forward Chris Kozlowski. Nicholson leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game while Kozlowski averages a double-double with 13.9 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. The next highest scorer is senior Bryce Schmidt at 6.8 points.
The Knights, meanwhile, try to bounce back from their D9 title game loss to Elk County Catholic. They feature three double-figure scorers in Payton Johnston (16.3 ppg.), Zander Laughlin (12 ppg.) and Skyler Roxbury (10.1 ppg.). Dawson Camper weighs in at 8.2 points and a team-best 11.4 rebounds per game.
It’s the first state playoff game for the Knights since a first-round loss to North Catholic in 2016. The Knights haven’t won a state playoff game since the 1974 semifinals against District 10’s Union City. They lost in the state final to Holy Ghost Prep that year, 63-48.
Turkeyfoot Valley has never won a state game and is making its first trip since a 2001 loss to Monessen. The Rams are 0-5 lifetime in the state tournament.
Friday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s game against the winner of the Imani Christian vs. Clarion game at a site and time to be announced.