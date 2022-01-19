NEW BETHLEHEM — By the team the Redbank Valley Bulldogs wrestling team hits the mat at home Thursday against Franklin, it will have been 12 days since head coach Mike Kundick’s team saw action.
It’s usually a busy, meat-grinding January, but the pause will end quickly as the Bulldogs head to the Fred Bell Tournament in Grove City Friday and Saturday before a trip to Port Allegany next Tuesday.
Tuesday’s trip to Brockway was postponed to Feb. 3. After Port Allegany, the Bulldogs are off until Feb. 1 when they visit Clarion.
The Bulldogs last wrestled at the Coudersport Duals on Jan. 8, going 3-2 with wins over Clarion, Oswayo Valley and Coudersport while losing to Sheffield and Lewisburg.
Looking ahead on the wrestling calendar, the District 9 Duals are Feb. 5 at DuBois and the final two regular-season home meets are Feb. 10 and 15 with Cranberry and Curwensville before the District 9 Class 2A Tournament lands back at Clarion University on Feb. 26.
As far as the latest rankings go, Bulldogs junior Cole Bish maintains a No. 22 ranking at 120 pounds as per papowerwrestling.com.
He’s the lone Bulldog in the Class 2A state lists, sporting a 13-3 record. In the region, which consists of District 9 and 10, Daniel Evans is No. 8 at 113, Bish is No. 5 at 120, Ridge Cook is No. 6 at 132, Carsen Rupp is No. 5 at 215 and Gabe Carroll is honorable mention at heavyweight.
As a point of reference, the Northwest Region sends the top four finishers to the state tournament.
Other high state rankings for D9 Class 2A wrestlers:
— Brockway’s Weston Pisarchick is No. 9 at 113.
— Brookville’s Owen Reinsel is No. 3 at 132.
— Johnsonburg’s Kaden Dennis is No. 12 at 172.
— Brookville’s Jackson Zimmerman is No. 7 at 189.
— Brookville’s Bryce Rafferty is No. 5 at 215.
Also as a reference, the top eight finishers at the PIAA Championships medal. That’s not an overly large amount of medal contenders from D9, although several are ranked in the “teens.”
Papowerwrestling.com is a subscription service with a bevy of good wrestling material.
ULTIMATE DUALS ROUNDUP — Last week’s Ultimate Duals at Brookville saw No. 3 Chestnut Ridge hold serve against four other state-ranked Class 2A dual meet teams.
The Lions, ranked behind Saucon Valley and Notre Dame-Green Pond in the latest listing, put up 50 or more points in four of their five matches — 53-12 over No. 13 Fort LeBoeuf, 53-9 over No. 19 and defending state champion Reynolds, 50-18 over No. 25 Saegertown and a 52-19 rout of No. 4 Burrell.
Chestnut beat host Brookville 35-25 in the final match of the day.
That was the lone loss of the day for the Raiders, who beat Saegertown (42-18), Burrell (40-27), Fort LeBoeuf (40-19) and Reynolds (51-18). The win over Reynolds was their first since their 2016 PIAA semifinal showdown on their way to the state title.
Reynolds finished 1-4, by far its worst showing at the Duals. The D10 Raiders, who won their 900th dual meet earlier in the season in the program’s 1,000th match, went into the weekend with a lifetime Duals record of 78-13.
The day didn’t start out well for Reynolds, which was already short-handed and banged up with injuries and off-season injuries. It lost
its 215-pounder Mitchell Mason to a gruesome ankle injury in his opening bout of the day against Saegertown’s Porter Brooks.
Mason was transported to Penn Highlands Hospital in DuBois and was scheduled for surgery there for “multiple fractures, damaged ligaments/tendons and muscle tissue” according to the family’s Facebook post.