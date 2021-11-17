NEW BETHLEHEM — With expectations for another successful season soaring high, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs were buzzing along in the offseason ready to defend their District 9 Class 1A football title.
Then came the opener.
The Bulldogs dropped a frustrating 22-20 game to Keystone, which won despite no offensive touchdowns. The Panthers returned two interceptions for touchdowns along with a kick return.
Ever reminded of that loss to start the campaign, the Bulldogs haven’t lost since.
Ten straight wins have landed the Bulldogs right where they wanted to be at the end of the season, playing for a D9 title against Union/A-C Valley at Clarion University’s Memorial Stadium Friday night at 7 p.m.
Was the loss to Keystone a good one? It’s hard to argue, agreed Bulldogs head coach Blane Gold.
“It was a defining moment for us because what that taught us was that on any given night, any team we play can beat us and it was good for our coaching staff and good for our players,” Gold said. “Whatever happens Friday night (against Union/ACV), the one thing that we will be certain of, is that we will not go into the game not prepared. We 1,000 percent respect all of their athletes, their coaching staff and what that program has done.”
Gold took it further on the importance of the team’s lone loss.
“I think it’s safe to say that there’s a possibility that if we don’t lose that game early on, we may not have come back from last Friday night down 14-0,” Gold said. “We may not have prepared as efficiently for a five seed with Port Allegany. It taught us no matter how much talent we have, no matter what people are saying about us, any team can beat us on a given night.”
The last time the Bulldogs and Falcon Knights played on a rainy night in Rimersburg on Oct. 22, the Bulldogs forced eight turnovers and won 28-6.
Eight turnovers led to all kinds of good field position, so the Bulldogs didn’t exactly roll things up on the scoreboard as the Falcon Knights, while in a giving mood offensively, were stingy defensively.
Bryson Bain passed to Marquese Gardlock for a touchdown and Ray Shreckengost ran for one and returned a fumble for another. Aiden Ortz returned an interception for the other TD.
The final yardage tally was a lowly 149-133 edge in favor of the Bulldogs. So neither team budged much on defense. Gold knows what his offense has in front of it Friday.
“Their defense is every bit the real deal,” Gold said. “Hopefully we got something going with the running game because the first time, 48 of those yards (the Bulldogs ran for 32 yards as a time including sack yardage) came on Ray’s long run at the end to seal the game, so it was even worse on paper.”
So the Bulldogs’ front line must deal with the front line of the Falcon Knights — Landon Chalmers, Colton Murray, Mikey Card as well as the linebacker crew led by Carter Terwint.
“They absolutely killed us the last time and those tackles are really, really good,” Gold said. “And I call them tackles because they have their ends as a hybrid position as linebackers.”
As impressed as Gold has been with the Falcon Knights defense, his own has been even more stingy this year statistically. They had given up an average of 84.9 yards per game and just 419 yards passing before Port’s Drew Evens and company threw the Bulldogs off a bit last week.
Nobody has been able to run against the Bulldogs, who have now allowed just 418 yards on 316 attempts.
It’s the third straight trip to the finals for the Bulldogs, who beat Smethport 20-6 last year for their first title since 1996. The year before, the Bulldogs fell to Coudersport.
“It’s exciting to be back,” Gold said. “It’s the third trip in a row that we’ve had and one thing we’ve talked about and it’s kept things in perspective is that this group of seniors and juniors have lost as many district championships as we’ve won.”
While not a Redbank Valley graduate, Gold knows a D9 title game against Union/A-C Valley is a bit different.
“This probably means a lot to our parents and grandparents who grew up in this rivalry talking about Little 12 and KSAC, things like that,” Gold said. “I think it’s really cool that two Clarion County teams are playing for the district championship.
“I think that’s a testament to obviously what we’ve done here, but also to what Coach Dittman has done (at Union/ACV) with small numbers.”
Friday’s winner meets the winner of the D10 vs. D5 winner — the same teams from last year with Reynolds and Northern Bedford. Those two play also Friday night at Greenville at 7 p.m. Last year, District 10 played the D5 vs. D9 winner.
From there, that winner takes on the WPIAL champion in the PIAA semifinals in two weeks. The final four in the WPIAL has Our Lady of Sacred Heart playing Rochester and Cornell playing Bishop Canevin. OLSH knocked off top-seeded Clairton last week, 29-15.
BULLDOGS
AT A GLANCE
OFFENSE
305 yards per game: 137 pass, 168 rush.
Passing: Bryson Bain (111-for-185, 1,628 yards, 27 TDs, 5 Ints.).
Rushing: Ray Shreckengost (142-785, 14 TDs), Drew Byers (42-275, 3 TDs), Gunner Mangiantini (19-115, 3 TDs), Joe Mansfield (6-87, 3 TDs), Chase Bish (12-81, 1 TD), Brenden Shreckengost (20-56).
Receiving: Tate Minich (32-456, 7 TDs), Marquese Gardlock (25-445, 4 TDs), Chris Marshall (28-437, 9 TDs), Aiden Ortz (16-221, 3 TDs), Ashton Kahle (6-84).
SPECIAL TEAMS
Punting: Tate Minich (31-33.8 per punt)
Punt returns: Ashton Kahle (11-314, 4 TDs), Mason Clouse (4-47).
Kick returns: Aiden Ortz (3-84), Mason Clouse (3-52).
Kicking: Derrick Downs (6-for-11 PAT, 1-1 FG 33 yards), Tyson Adams (7-for-9 PAT).
DEFENSE
Tackles (per game): Zeldon Fisher (6.6), Brenden Shreckengost (5.2), Joe Mansfield (5.1), Brandon Ross (4.2), Aiden Ortz (3.7), Kolby Barrett (3.5).
Sacks: Joe Mansfield 9.5, Brandon Ross 5.5, Ray Shreckengost 3.0, Kolby Barrett 2.5.
Interceptions: Ashton Kahle 4, Aiden Ortz 3, Chris Marshall 2, Marquese Gardlock 2.
TEAM SCORING: 67 TDs — 27 rush, 30 pass, 3 fumble return, 1 interception return, 5 punt return, 1 kick return.