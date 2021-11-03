NEW BETHLEHEM — Not long ago, Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball coach Ashley Anderson was scratching her head wondering if a playoff run would happen.
Following a two-week layoff due to COVID-19 concerns in late September, the Lady Bulldogs lost three of five games. The rhythm eventually came back and now they’re trying to repeat as the District 9 Class 2A champions.
The Lady Bulldogs, seeded No. 2, swept No. 3 seed Brookville 25-11, 25-22, 26-24, Tuesday night to land in Thursday’s final against top-seeded Keystone at A-C Valley High School starting at 6:30 p.m.
Keystone swept Karns City also on Tuesday, 25-19, 25-19, 25-18.
“I think everybody doubts if they’ll go to the finals and we struggled right after quarantine, but they definitely picked it up and like I said at the beginning of the year, they had goals and they’re definitely fulfilling those goals,” said Anderson, whose team improved to 10-6.
They’ll get a third matchup with Keystone — and a rematch of last year’s D9 final — with the teams splitting the first two games this year. Redbank Valley won 25-17, 14-25, 25-13, 14-25, 20-18 in a marathon five-setter at home on Sept. 7. Keystone beat the Lady Bulldogs in four sets (25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-15) on Sept. 27, the first game back Redbank Valley following their layoff.
“I think that will be another great matchup and it’s back-to-back years playing them,” Anderson said. “I think it’ll really challenge our girls, but I think they have goals, so they’ll go in level-headed and be ready to play.’
With the exception of a come-from-behind third set win, the Lady Bulldogs controlled things in their sweep of Brookville (8-10), which advanced to the semifinals with a sweep of Punxsutawney last Wednesday.
The big gun at the net again for the Lady Bulldogs was Alivia Huffman, who banged home 17 kills. Taylor Ripple finished with six kills while Izzy Bond and Paytin Polka each had four kills. Makayla Monrean finished with three.
“I thought our offense looked really good,” Anderson said. “I told them our offense is swinging and they went out and showed up and that’s what I was expecting them to do.”
“(Huffman) is great and she puts down a great hit and we had some defense on with a couple blocks where it took some heat off it, but she earned a lot of those points,” Lady Raiders head coach Tina Householder said.
Also for Redbank Valley, Lilly Shaffer finished with 23 set assists and Carlie Rupp added six assists. Caylen Rearick anchored the defense with 15 digs. Rupp had eight and Shaffer finished with seven
The Lady Bulldogs led from start to finish in the first two sets, jumping out to a 20-10 first-set lead. In the second, they were up 20-14 before Brookville got it back to within 21-20 and 22-21 before Redbank Valley put it away for the 25-22 win.
Four Ashton Pangallo service aces and a Bella Hill kill keyed an 8-0 start for Brookville in the third set, but Redbank Valley slowly climbed back into the set. Down 20-14, the Lady Bulldogs closed the set and match with a 12-4 run and held off one set point by Brookville. A block by Monrean and kill from Huffman, fittingly, finished off the win.
Brookville got four kills and an ace from Morgan Kulik, three kills and two blocks from Julia Bailey and three kills from Hill.
“We needed to hit aggressively tonight and we didn’t do that enough,” Householder summed up.”