PUNXSUTAWNEY — Playing in its second rainy game, the Redbank Valley Bulldogs fared much better in what finished out the regular season with a ninth straight win.
The 9-1 Bulldogs dispatched Punxsutawney in a 40-14 win at a wet Jack LaMarca Stadium last Friday night. They weren’t as sloppy offensively on what was a wetter night than their previous game in a 28-6 win at Union/A-C Valley.
Now it’s on to the District 9 Class 1A playoffs for the defending champion Bulldogs, who got a first-round bye as the top seed in a seven-team bracket. They’ll host the winner of the Port Allegany at Keystone game Nov. 12 or 13.
The Bulldogs led the Chucks 14-7 after the first quarter, then didn’t yield a point until the Chucks scored in the fourth quarter to snap a 26-0 run by the Bulldogs, who outgained the hosts 437-139 and ran 27 more offensive plays.
Bulldogs quarterback Bryson Bain threw three touchdown passes to Chris Marshall in the first half covering 28, 29 and 16 yards, the last one putting them up 21-7 with just 20 seconds left before halftime.
Bain finished 15-for-28 for 225 yards in worse conditions than the week before in the win over the Falcon Knights. Marshall caught six passes for 89 yards.
“That was a big growing point for us in really worse conditions than what we had at Union,” Redbank Valley head coach Blane Gold said. “And Bryson orchestrated a really nice two-minute offense with nothing but passing to take us down the field right before halftime.”
Eight different players combined for 190 yards on the ground. Ashton Kahle’s 62 yards on four carries led the group, most of that coming on his 49-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Ray Shreckengost had 39 yards on 13 carries with a 5-yard TD run in the second quarter. Backup quarterback Gunner Mangiantini ran for 29 yards on four carries with a 10-yard TD run in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs offense, for the second week in poor conditions, didn’t turn the ball over. Against Union/ACV, their lone turnover was on a punt return.
“Another positive was putting in a package with Gunner where we kind of went back to the triple (option) stuff and that was highly effective and that allowed us to eat up a lot of clock in the second half,” Gold said. “All in all, it was good with some things we need to clean up and that’s the result we would have expected from the kids when you’re playing a team that’s done a little bit. We wanted to finish on a high note.”
Now, the Bulldogs rest up for a playoff run, owning a winning streak that began after a season-opening 22-20 loss to Keystone.
“I think that loss has really kind of helped to mold us into the team we are and it’s helped us to realize that on any given Friday, any team can beat us if we don’t prepare properly,” Gold said. “So it’s always in the back of our mind and that’s really a defining moment of our season and obviously, we want to try to keep it going.”
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter, with Bain connecting with Marshall on both occasions. The first came after Redbank recovered an onside squib kick to open the game then needed just four plays before Marshall hauled one from 29 yards out.
On the Bulldogs’ very next drive, they went 79 yards in nine plays, and on a 4th-and-19, Marshall caught a Bain pass over the middle, snaked through the defense and found the end zone.
Punxsy answered with a quick scoring drive, one highlighted by a big chain-moving run by Justin Miller and punctuated by a 6-yard run up the gut for Bennett and a point-after by Peyton Hetrick. That score cut the lead to 14-7 with 1:05 to play in the first quarter, but that’s as close as Punxsy would get.
The Chucks’ workhorse Bennett ran for 93 yards on 24 carries and scored both TDs. That’s about the only reliable offensive weapon the Chucks had as they were limited to just 11 passing yards as Noah Weaver completed 3 of 10 passes.
The Bulldogs added 13 points to their lead in the third quarter with the fumble recovery on the punt attempt early in the stanza setting up a short field. Three plays later, Shreckengost punched it into the end zone for a 5-yard score, and on the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, Mangiantini ran one in from 10 yards out on yet another fourth-down play turned touchdown.
The Bulldogs’ final scoring strike came on a nice, heads-up play by Mangiantini, who took a hit but got rid of an option pitch just in time, finding Kahle in the wide open on his way to a 49-yard rushing touchdown to cap off his team’s scoring and make it 40-7.
The Chucks did add on one more score late in the game on a run-heavy scoring drive highlighted by a 13-yard scamper by Griffin White and a run of 13 yards by Bennett before he finished things off with a 28-yard sweep off the right edge for the touchdown. Hetrick’s point-after boot capped the scoring for both sides and set the final.
Tri-County Weekend correspondent Zac Lantz contributed to this story.