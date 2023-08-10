Some 70 years ago in August of 1953, The Leader-Vindicator published a lengthy story on the early days of baseball in the New Bethlehem area.
Likely written by then-sports editor H.E. “Pete” Phillips, the piece ran a lengthy rambling of a letter of old-time recollection from Leroy Allebach, formerly of New Bethlehem who was an attorney in Charleston, W.Va. The original story ran in The L-V in 1942.
Allebach starts with his description of the playing field in the 1880s.
“My mind goes back to the 1880 when the ball park was not bounded by Vine Street, Main Street, Leasure Run and Redbank Creek. There may be some living who remember the brickyard run by John Christy, George Seifert and Fred Benkert. It was not far from the Fairmount west line and was south of the Brookville Road, north of that swamp which was north of Redbank Creek and east of where Mrs. Brink lived. That is where was the ballpark was then.”
Allebach reflected on some of the early great players he saw.
“I once boasted about having crossed the pinnacle with Jess Rickard. I got a terrific thrill from that, but it now in memory pales into insignificance compared with the thrill I once had in watching from the street Jack Johnson shave Emmet Heidrick. Years after, Muggsy McGraw was to say of Emmett that he was one of the greatest left-handed hitters the game had ever known.”
More on Johnson later, but Allebach was referring to the Hall of Fame manager John McGraw of the New York Giants and area native Heidrick, who was born in Queenstown in 1876. Queenstown is just north of East Brady.
Heidrick went on to play eight seasons in the major leagues with both St. Louis teams in the American and National leagues along with Cleveland and was a career .300 hitter.
The field venue in New Bethlehem then changed.
“The scene suddenly changes and a ballpark, through the courtesy and interest of Mr. F.L. Andrews, was laid out east of Vine, south of the Brookville Road (now Main Street) west of Leasure Run and north of the Redbank Creek. When the high board fence was being built, I carried water for the men who were building it and on that diamond, I saw men play who later made baseball history.
“I saw with my own eyes on that diamond Mike Donlin, Rhody Wallace, Emmet Heidrick, Shorty Slagle, Ossee Schrecongost, Claude Ritchey and Tom Mix. The latter deserted his first love and became a movie actor.”
All of those players saw time in the Majors with Rhoderek John Wallace or Bobby Wallace, reaching the Hall of Fame, coincidentally, in 1953.
— Wallace was one of the greatest shortstops of his era, but before that, his biography on www.sabr.org says that he was paid $25 to pitching for the Clarion Eagles in an independent league in Pennsylvania. Wallace played 25 years in the Majors starting in 1894 with Cleveland. He was a St. Louis Brown for 15 seasons and hit .268. Wallace was born in Pittsburgh the same year as another Hall of Fame shortstop, Honus Wagner, in 1873. More on Wagner later.
— Donlin, not an area native, played 12 years in the Majors starting in 1899 and hit .333. He was one of McGraw’s best players on the 1905 World Series champion Giants as outfielder.
— Slagle was a Worthville native and played on three World Series championship teams with the Chicago Cubs from 1906-08. The diminutive Slagle, at 5-feet-7, 144 pounds, stole 277 bases in his career.
— Ritchey was an Emlenton native who went on to play second base with Honus Wagner on the powerful Pittsburgh Pirates of the first decade of the 1900s. Ritchey, nicknamed “Little All Right” was another small guy at 5 feet, 6 inches and 167 pounds. He was a close friend and traveling roommate with Wagner when he played with the Pirates from 1900 through 1906 and batted .273. Until Bill Mazeroski came along in the 1950s, Ritchey was probably considered the franchise’s best-ever second baseman.
— Mix hailed from DuBois and was a silent movie film star for 25 years from 1910 through 1935. He was born in Cameron County, but has ties to DuBois which had a festival in his name for many years.
— And then we come to the familiar Schrecongost, who was one of the top catchers in the Majors during his 11-year career from 1897 through 1908. He played on the American League champion Philadelphia A’s team in 1905 and was the favored catcher for zany Hall of Fame pitcher Rube Waddell when the two were teammates.
Allebach named his New Bethlehem All-Star team that covered the years from 1887 through 1906 — Catcher: Schrecongost, Pitchers: Larry Clark, Jack Johnson and George Leach. First Base: Sam Rickard. Second Base: Whiskers Woodward. Third base: Ernest Duff. Shortstop: Bert Kiehl. Left field: Hebe Silvis. Center field: Boss Doverspike. Right field: Frank Putney.
Phillips wrote an accompanying story discussing the greatest athletes in New Bethlehem history and had more on Schrecongost:
“After the 1904 season, Rube Waddell refused to sign his contract at the customary early date. Manager and team owner Connie Mack couldn’t understand the problem and Rube gave no explanation. Mack even said he would try to settle money matters if that was the reason.
“Finally, Rube admitted: ‘It’s Schreck. You shouldn’t let him eat animal crackers in bed. You should put that in his contract.”
Back then players who roomed together shared basically a double bed.
Philadelphia Evening Bulletin Sports Editor Ed Pollock wrote that “(Animal crackers) was perhaps the least objectionable of Schreck’s habits. He gave Mack many an embarrassing moment, such as the one in Cleveland when the hotel manager took Mack into the dining room and showed him a steak which had been served to the catcher. Shreck said it was too tough. He had nailed it to the wall.”
Ossee was born in Fairmount City on July 25 or April 11 of 1875 according to the records — It’s April 11 on his baseball-reference.com page — and he died near his 40th birthday in 1914 due to a heart ailment. He was the son of Big Norman and Patty Schrecongost. Big Norman got his name because he was the bigger of the two Normans who lived in the neighborhood.
Shreck attended school in Fairmount City until about age 10, then attended school in New Bethlehem where he lived in an apartment above what is now Fabra’s Bakery (in 1953) on Broad Street.
The future star worked in the mines but could be found on local ball fields a good bit of the time. His career budded on the famous local team of 1893 and 1894 when he formed a strong battery with the barber Johnson, an African-American, who threw a mean ball.
Allebach wrote about Johnson, “Jack Johnson could really pitch. Once at a game when Johnson was pitching, Kate Gleason ran out and gave Johnson a rose. The next week’s Vindicator said that ‘Johnson is a dandy and deserves the red, red rose.’”
In his 2001 edition of the Historical Baseball Abstract, Bill James ranked Shreck as the 110th-best catcher in baseball history. That’s not shabby considering that’s covering roughly 125 years.
But Shreck is listed in another more exclusive list compiled by the famous McGraw who once listed the six most picturesque (likely meaning the biggest) characters in Major League history — Rube Waddell, Bugs Raymond, Ossee Schrecongost, Larry McLean, Babe Ruth and Steve Brodie.
If you’re on a short list with Babe Ruth, you have something.