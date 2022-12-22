Just a few days away from Christmas, I find myself looking for something that would idealistically fit as a perfect gift for a student-athlete.
I’m around them all the time, boys and girls in high school who may or may not be coming close to fulfilling their potential on the basketball court, wrestling mat or swimming pool. So what would it be?
I’ve spent a little time with a VR device (virtual reality) where I’ve golfed a little bit and tried to hit a simulated fast ball clocking at over 80 mph. That didn’t go really well, but the golf I think was dumbed down to where I played a few holes longer than if where dialed up anywhere near a hard level.
So on that theme and with years under my belt of covering big events, championships at the district and even state level in various sports, that’s where I want to go.
If I could offer the gift of putting every student-athlete into a packed and loud gym with the ball in his or her hand with the score tied or standing across the mat against a foe with the wrestling match on the line, or jumping off the starting block to anchor a relay leg of a freestyle relay in the pool, that’s where I’d go.
If you told a junior high or elementary athlete that if you work hard, this is what it would feel like as you hand them a VR device, would it spur them to work hard enough to fulfill that guarantee?
Certainly, it’s idealistic. There’s no guarantee hard work gets one to the promised land of a high school athlete’s ultimate goal, that is, a district or state championship or whatever else it may be. I guess that’s why sports is so great. One never knows. It’s unpredictably thrilling or massively devastating or everything in between.
Many kids get it and at the very least have a blast trying to do their best.
In not a whole lot of years back, like the last 10 or so, I’ve had an unbelievable opportunity to cover stories that wind up with a state title in wrestling, basketball, and track and field and a run to a state football final that came up just short, and even a trip or two to the Masters. There have been great runs in summer baseball and special moments that highlight a lifelong devotion to a sport.
To be around it even as a writer is exhilarating, let alone to be the one who’s actually doing it.
So until that VR device I’m talking about can be handed to some youngster who may not know what thrills may lie ahead with some hard work, I’ll keep writing my butt off and telling the stories of the outstanding subjects I’ve been blessed to cover. That’s the best gift I can come up with.
Merry Christmas, sports fans.
LIGHTS, CAMERA, AWESOME — One of the gloomiest, dark gymnasiums is no more thanks to a late fall renovation.
I’m talking about you Redbank Valley. Just a glance at any of the winter sports action shots from the camera of Mike Maslar in the pages of the Leader-Vindicator should make that fairly obviously.
Well done, and it’s much appreciated.
BOOKS GALORE AND REVIEWS — My latest reads continue a strong lean toward baseball. I just completed The Sputnik Season of 1957 and The Official Rules of Baseball Illustrated.
Sputnik is a detailed look at 1957 and the final season where New York had three professional baseball teams. The Dodgers and Giants were on their way to California for 1958, leaving the Yankees in New York all by themselves.
The Yankees wound up losing to the Milwaukee Braves in the World Series. I do like how the book goes through the season. It’s not the first one I’ve read like this. 1930 was a fun season and I just started The Sequel Season of 1978, which has the same idea of detailing the baseball season. I was nine in 1978 and it was when I really took off as a baseball nut and I have a scrapbook to prove it with standings cut out and pasted into a book. I think the standings came out of the Oil City Derrick. If you remember, that’s the season before the Pirates won the World Series in 1979 and they made a crazy, hot run at the East Division title, falling just short of the Phillies at the end.
I also started a history book of the American Football League, a detailed account of the league that began in 1960 and eventually merged with the NFL later in the decade.
Three recent Audiobooks finished included two Tyler Kepner projects on the World Series, “The Grandest Stage” and an older work from him titled “K: A History of Baseball in Ten Pitches.” Both are fantastic references for baseball history buffs.
SHOW REVIEWS — I strongly recommend two documentaries available on Netflix — Facing Nolan and the Battered Bastards of Baseball.
The first is naturally about Nolan Ryan and his incredible 27-year career. Great stuff. What really struck me was the moment he blew out his arm in his final outing in Seattle against the Mariners at the age of 46 in 1993. As he walked off the mound, the fans in the Kingdom were paying attention and gave him a rousing ovation.
“Bastards” tells the story of the 1970s minor league franchise in Portland, Ore. The Mavericks were non-affiliated franchise that played MLB affiliated Class A Northwest League franchises and were wildly successful. The owner of the team was Bing Russell, a former movie actor and father of actor Kurt Russell. Another fun and true story.
Enjoy those sometime when the snow outside has you hibernating.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Demorcrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com. Follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or Facebook.