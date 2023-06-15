It was 1948 and the publicity was out in the local paper, promoting a big baseball game in New Bethlehem.
“It has long been a known fact that New Bethlehem has always been a good baseball town — that even many weeks before the season officially opens, baseball is the main topic of conversation with most local citizens. Accordingly, the announcement that the New Bethlehem Fire Company Club to the effect that the famous Homestead Grays were scheduled to play the Philadelphia Stars on the New Bethlehem athletic field Friday, May 21, has made this preseason interest reach an unprecedented high mark,” the Leader-Vindicator reported in a front page story on May 12.
Both teams played in the Negro National League and unlike many of these types of games that were usually exhibitions on barnstorming trips through the area, this one was going to count in the league standings.
“The Grays have no set home diamond, so accordingly play their league games on suitable diamonds throughout the Pittsburgh district,” the L-V continued.
The Grays were in town the previous year and played an exhibition game against the Clarion County League All-Stars. They made a “great impression” on fans.
The New Bethlehem Fire Company were part of the eight-team CCL league at that time, which included the eventual league champion Brookville Grays, East Brady, Sligo, Summerville, Clarion and Rimersburg. Newbie went on to lose in the first round of the playoffs to Brookville.
“This will undoubtedly be on e of the greatest baseball attractions ever offered district baseball fans,” the L-V wrote. “Gate admission for the classic has been set for $1 per person, taxes included. The firemen announced that there will be no advance sale of tickets. Rain checks will be included on each ticket should inclement weather prevent playing the game.”
The following week’s L-V continued the hype in its May 19 edition:
“The contest is tentatively set for 8 p.m.. The New Bethlehem Firemen Baseball Club will sponsor the tilt. Officials of the club emphasize the fact that fans should come early to insure good seating. A capacity crowd is expected.”
The paper calling the venue the “New Bethlehem athletic field” is an interesting phrase for what’s believed to be what’s now “Redbank Valley Municipal Park” or Alcola Park or the fairgrounds considering that the announced attendance under lights was 1,500. That’s believed to be the only venue in that era to be able to handle that, plus a few first-hand accounts of this game confirm it was played there.
THE TEAMS — The Homestead Grays — based in the town just south of Pittsburgh — were one of the most famous Negro League franchises, dominating the Negro National League, winning the NNL nine straight years from 1937 through 1945. The centerpieces to those teams were Hall of Famers Josh Gibson and Buck Leonard.
Gibson was out of the league after the 1946 season and died at age 35 in January of 1947. Leonard was 40 when the 1948 season started.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Leonard was an outstanding first baseman who played his entire career with Homestead. This would be his final season and according to records now called official by baseball historians, Leonard hit . 279 in 37 games. Leonard batted .420 in 1938, leading the NNL.
Leonard was included in writer Joe Posnanski’s top 100 baseball players. The Rocky Mount, N.C., native landed in baseball because the depression led to him losing a railroad job. Leonard was called by many as the “Black Lou Gehrig” and that trying to throw was like trying to sneak the sunrise past a rooster and his slick fielding at first was legendary.
Clearly, like Gehrig was in the white-only MLB, Leonard, according to Posnanski, was the most beloved player in the Negro Leagues.
While Leonard was the only future Hall of Famer on the 1948 Grays, he wasn’t the best player on the team at that point. That nod would go to future MLBers Bob Thurman and Luke Easter along with Luis Marquez and Sam Bankhead.
Thurman, an outfielder/pitcher, wound up hitting .317 for that Grays team, then resurfaced seven years later as a backup/pinch-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds. He hit 16 home runs for the Reds at age 40 in 1957.
Easter had prodigious power. He was 32 in 1948 before landing the next year as one of the first blacks to play in the American League – Jackie Robinson debuted with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 — with the Cleveland Indians. He hit six homers for the Grays in 1948, leading the NNL. From 1950 through 1952, Easter blasted 86 home runs for the Indians.
Marquez, who led the NNL with 15 stolen bases, was 22 years old. He later saw brief action in the National League with the Boston Braves in 1951 and the Chicago Cubs and Pirates in 1954.
The Grays were managed by 43-year-old Vic Harris, the team’s skipper since 1936.
The Philly Stars had one future Hall of Famer in their first-year manager 51-year-old Oscar Charleston, considered one of the greatest players of all-time and not just among Negro Leaguers. Posnanski had him ranked No. 5 all-time. He was an outfielder from 1920 through 1941, starring in his prime years in the 1920 with the Indianapolis ABCs and Harrisburg Giants.
Otherwise, the lineup was non-descript as far as future greatness went. Shortstop Frankie Austin batted .356 with 16 doubles in 46 games. Harry Simpson, a 22-year-old utility player, did go on to play nine years in the MLB with the Kansas City A’s, Indians, Yankees, Pirates and White Sox. He made the 1956 All-Star game as a member of the A’s.
SO WHAT HAPPENED? No full box score exists on the game that was definitely played as reported in at least one Pittsburgh Paper, the Sun-Telegraph, in the May 22 edition:
“Bob Thurman registered the third pitching victory of the season as the Homestead Grays defeated the Philadelphia Stars, 11-4, last night.”
The dateline was listed as North Bethlehem.
In the May 26 Leader-Vindicator, not even the score was reported, but that “Despite an extremely cold night and the threat of rain, a crowd conservatively estimated at 1,500 sat through nine innings of baseball, watching the Homestead Grays and Philadelphia Stars. Officials of the New Bethlehem Firemen, sponsors of the game, reported that every seat and inch of standing room was taken.”
The historical research website retrosheet.org has a little bit more on the game with a partial box score. Thurman went nine innings, giving up four runs and nine hits. The Grays scored three runs in the second, three in the third, three in the sixth and two more in the bottom of the seventh while the Stars scored two in the third and one run each in the fourth and seventh innings. The Grays out-hit the Stars, 16-9. Four pitchers are listed for the Stars, but no more specifics that that.
The Grays played a lot of their big games, or season openers, at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, but in 1948, their big venue games were split between Forbes and Griffith Stadium, home of the Washington Senators, in Washington, D.C. In 1948, the Grays played just four games at Forbes, one of them an exhibition, and 16 at Griffith.
But there were many, many other venues used for league games — Cricket Field in Altoona not long before the trip to Newbie on May 12, Vandergrift, West Field in Munhuall, Island Park in Harrisburg, Rocky Mount, N.C., P.J. Flaherty Memorial Field in New Castle, Dayton, Ohio, Columbus.
THE FINAL WORLD SERIES — Historically speaking, 1948 was the final year that the Negro Leagues were considered a “Major League.” Seasons didn’t have as long of a schedule as Major League Baseball and in that year, the Grays won the NNL with a 42-24 record, not far ahead of the Baltimore Elite Giants by winning percentage. The Giants were 49-29. The Stars, by the way, wound up 30-31.
While there was a Negro American League as well, both leagues had a playoff to determine what teams would go to the World Series. The Grays squared off in a bizarre playoff with the Giants that actually ended with a forfeit.
The Giants won the first-half title while the Grays took the second half, enacting a best-of-five set that wound up going 3-0 to the Grays.
The controversy centered around a game three suspended game after the Grays won the first two games. The third game was 4-4 after eight innings at Baltimore’s Bugle Field. A contested curfew time of 11 p.m. created the problem. The Grays scored four runs in the top of the ninth before the Giants started stalling, leading to the umpiring crew to stop the game. A league ruling in favor of continuing the game at the suspended moment led the Giants to decide that it would be meaningless to expect their fans to come back for that situation. So even after winning a game four, the Giants were actually swept by the Grays.
On to the World Series where the Grays met the Birmingham Black Barons, who beat the Kansas City Monarchs in the playoffs. The lone Hall of Famer on the Barons’ roster? It was a 17-year-old rookie outfielder Willie Mays, who hit .233 in 13 games.
The Grays took the opening game played in Kansas City, 3-2. In Birmingham for game two, the Grays won again 5-3. The Barons won game three in Birmingham as well with a 4-3 win thanks to Mays’ game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth.
Game four was moved to New Orleans and the Grays routed the Barons, 14-1. Then on Oct. 5 back in Birmingham, the Grays slugged their way to a 10-6 win, breaking a 6-6 tie with four runs in the top of the ninth for the final Negro Leagues title.
The Negro Leagues would continue into the 1950s and barnstorming trips through this area continued, but the talent drain due to players signing with MLB teams hallowed out the quality.
Mays signed with the New York Giants in 1950.
While Satchel Paige was the first Negro Leaguer to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1971, Leonard and Gibson followed in 1972.
From his biography entry by the Society of American Baseball Research at www.sabr.org, Leonard told the crowd at Cooperstown for his induction, “We in the Negro Leagues felt like we were contributing something to baseball too, when we were playing. We played with a round ball and with a round bat and wore baseball uniforms and we thought we were making a contribution to baseball. We loved the game and we liked to play it. But we thought we should have and could have made the major leagues and all of us would have desired to play in the major leagues because we felt and knew that that was the greatest game.”