PITTSBURGH — Three Redbank Valley area youth wrestlers will compete in this weekend’s Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling Championships held at the Peterson Events Center this Saturday and Sunday.
Wrestling out of New Bethlehem’s Outlaw Wrestling Club, the state qualifiers are Iris Reitz in the girls’ 11-and-12-year-old 108-pound division and Atalia Shaw in the 8-and-under 69-pound division. Reitz won her finals bout to take the title while Shaw was unopposed.
In 8-and-under boys, it’s Xander Kunselman with a runner-up finish in the 55-pound weight class.
Other Redbank Valley youth wrestlers to compete were Brandon Smith and Kale Barnett in 11-12. Smith was third at 100 pounds while Barnett finished fourth at 95.
In 9-10, Manny Reitz finished third at 75 pounds while Colby Young wrestled at 65 pounds.
In 8-and-under, Karson Kozakavsky and Lawson Brothers each finished third at 40 and 45 pounds.