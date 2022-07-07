More odds and ends from a summer notebook …
The offseason throwing and jumping activities of three Union/A-C Valley track and field athletes have been notable thus far.
While PIAA high jump state champion Hayden Smith got over 6 feet, 10 inches earlier this summer in qualifying for the AAU Nationals in early August, rising seniors Evie Bliss and Landon Chalmers competed and fared well at the Jud Logan National Throws Festival at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Bliss threw a career-best 151 feet, 7 1/4 inches, which won her division, although she was the only one competing. Regardless, the distance sets the tone for her summer and down the road as this spring’s PIAA Class 2A silver medalist guns for improvement.
Chalmers, the D9 Class 2A champion in the discus, also won his division in both the discus and shot put at 45 feet, 8 inches and 154 feet, 7 inches respectively.
Other thoughts and mullings …
— It was great to see Bill Mazeroski being interviewed on TV during Tuesday night’s Pirates-Yankees game at PNC Park. Now 85, Maz looked great. He’s now living with family in Philadelphia and his interaction with Pittsburgh AT&T SportsNet’s Robby Incmikoski was entertaining.
Maz hit the most famous home run in the history of Major League Baseball, winning the 1960 World Series with his solo shot in the bottom of the ninth inning of Game 7. Incmikoski mentioned to Maz that the loss to the Pirates led to Yankees great Mickey Mantle crying in the clubhouse after the game.
Naturally, Maz wasn’t apologetic.
I attended his Hall of Fame induction ceremony back in 2001 and he famously cut his acceptance speech short. Has anyone asked him what he had prepared to say on the pages he held in his hand?
— The Little League World Series is scheduled for Aug. 17-28 in Williamsport and this year’s format has been expanded to 20 teams — 10 from regions in the United States and 10 from International zones.
Now in the U.S., the regions are Mid-Atlantic, Metro, New England, Great Lakes, Midwest, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest and West. Pennsylvania is now part of a four-team bracket in the Mid-Atlantic with Washington D.C., Delaware and Maryland. The Metro Region has Connecticut, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island while New England is now Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.
Does it sound like they just made it easier for the Pennsylvania champion to get to Williamsport, along with any of those other regions mentioned? Sounds like it. Three of the 10 regionals have as many as eight state champions making up the field.
The Pennsylvania tournament is hosted by Bradford July 27-Aug. 2. It’s an eight-team, double-elimination tournament.
OSSEE IN 1905 — New Bethlehem native Ossee Shrecongost’s season with the American League champion Philadelphia Athletics saw him pull off what’s believed to be a one-day catching record on July 4.
In the A’s doubleheader sweep of the Boston Americans in Boston at Huntingdon Avenue Baseball Grounds — Fenway Park didn’t open until 1912 — Shrecongost caught all 29 innings, yes 29, in wins of 5-2 and 4-2.
The 4-2 win came in the night cap in one of the most famous pitching duals of all-time. After getting the final two outs in the first game, Shrecongost’s good friend and roomie, and Hall of Famer, Rube Waddell went all 20 innings in the second game to get the win over another Hall of Famer and all-time wins leader Cy Young.
And Shrecongost was right there with him.
In the first game, the A’s broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the eighth to win 5-2. Waddell, the third of three pitchers, got the final two outs in the bottom of the ninth in what by today’s standards would be a save. But Waddell was credited with his 15th win of the season.
Shrecongost started and batted eighth, going 0-for-4.
In the bottom of the first, the Americans scored their only runs of the game. Kip Selbach singled, moved to second on Freddy Parent’s bunt and scored when Burkett “hit the bleachers in left for two bases.” Chick Stahl then doubled in Burkett, which the Boston Globe felt should have been a single and error on A’s leftfielder Bris Lord.
That was it for the Americans on the scoreboard. They finished with 15 hits, but Waddell was stingy in the clutch. He also walked four but stranded 17 Boston runners. The hosts had more than one chance to score again.
In the fourth, a Waddell throwing error on a pickoff attempt to get Bob Unglaub at first pushed the runner to third with two outs, but Waddell got an inning-ending groundout.
Parent was on second in the fifth inning with two outs, but Burkett lined out to Danny Hoffman in center.
Boston’s biggest threats came in the eighth and 10th. In the eighth, Parent tripled over Lord’s head in left to lead off the inning, but Waddell whiffed Burkett, Stahl and got Unglaub to fly out. Then in the 10th after two outs, Burkett singled and Stahl doubled, but Unglaub’s fly to deep center was pulled in by Hoffman near the fence.
Boston failed to get a runner to second until the bottom of the 20th. Down now 4-2, Unglaub doubled to deep center, but Waddell secured a long day and a second win by getting Collins on a popup and Hobe Ferris to fly out deep to Lord in left to end the game.
Meanwhile, the A’s — who didn’t draw a walk off Young the entire game and had three two-out singles the first five innings — didn’t tie the game until the top of the sixth when the eventual AL home run champion Davis ripped his third homer of the season and first since June 16. Davis led the league with eight homers and it was the second of four straight years he led the league in round-trippers, his totals being 10, 8, 12 and 8, making up 38 of his 75 homers hit over his 22-year-career.
Davis’ drive over Stahl’s head in center was a “clean” home run, the Globe reported. It’s likely it didn’t go over a fence.
Shrecongost, who went 2-for-8 in the second game, doubled with one out in the seventh but was stranded a third after Young got Waddell on a groundout and Lord on a flyout.
In the top of the 14th, Lave Cross reached on one of six Boston errors, but was stranded at third. Shrecongost doubled for the second time in the top of the 15th but didn’t go any further.
In the top of the 19th, Hoffman reached on another Boston error and Davis was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Cross fouled out trying to bunt the runners over, then Hoffman was thrown out at the plate when Socks Seybold grounded out to Collins at third.
Finally, someone scored in the top of the 20th, the A’s taking advantage of more Boston miscues. Danny Murphy reached on an error by Collins. The ground ball was “fumbled by Jimmy as if he was tired and hungry, which no doubt he was,” Boston Globe wrote. Young hit John Knight on the head with a pitch and Knight was replaced by Monte Cross.
Shrecongost popped up a bunt between first base and the pitcher’s mound and it was misplayed by the first baseman Ferris, who hesitated thinking Young might have a chance to make a play on the ball. With the bases loaded and one out, Waddell grounded to Parent at shortstop. Parent fumbled the ball, giving him no chance to throw home to get Murphy, although he threw out Waddell.
Young whiffed Lord for the second out before Hoffman singled in Shrecongost. Young got a forceout to end the inning.
In Boston’s last chance in the bottom of the 20th, Unglaub doubled to deep center with one out, but Waddell got Collins to pop up to shortstop and Ferris to fly out on a deep drive to Lord in left field.
“Wild throwing and weak hitting” cost Boston wrote the Globe. “Mack’s brains helped out wonderfully in the second game, and Boston never had the Quakers guessing once, while the visitors continually had Boston on the frying pan.”
And of course, some hometown commentary from the Globe.
“Waddell was allowed to balk as he liked, making a preliminary motion as if going to pitch and then throwing to first base, a clear violation of the written rules.”
Waddell’s line as he improved to 16-4: 20 innings, 15 hits, two earned runs, 11 strikeouts and four walks. 79 batters faced meaning he had to have thrown over 300 pitches.
The combined game length of the doubleheader: 5 hours, 14 minutes. The 20-inning nightcap went 3 hours and 24 minutes.
Shrecongost’s 29 innings of catching saw him likely receive around 475 pitches. That he led the AL in games at catcher, starts, complete games and innings. He threw out a league-average of would-be base stealers at 44 percent (102 of 190 were successful).
Amazingly, Shreck didn’t get the next day off as he started and played in the team’s next four games, getting the game off in the second game of a July 8 doubleheader at home against Boston.
The A’s split the home twinbill with Boston on July 8 and stood at 41-26, in second place 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago White Sox.
Rich Rhoades is the sports editor of the Leader-Vindicator and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville. E-mail: rrhoades@thecourierexpress.com or follow on Twitter @TheSkinny1969 or on Facebook.