It’s a short week of preparation for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights for their big District 9 Small School South showdown at Keystone.
It’s a Thursday night matchup with kickoff in Knox starting at 7 p.m.
The 4-1 Falcon Knights face the 5-0 Panthers in a key game that could sort out, or not sort out, who wins that division title. Keystone beat Redbank Valley 22-20 in the season-opener and Redbank Valley still has to play Union/ACV, Oct. 22 in Rimersburg.
Meanwhile, the 5-1 Bulldogs prepare for another long trip to play winless Bucktail as they trek to the Renovo area, technically Farwell 30 minutes north of Lock Haven. For the Bulldogs, that’s a trip that’ll take over two hours covering about 120 miles.
The Bulldogs could travel the same distance and play someone in Akron, Ohio.
Here’s a closer look at this week’s games:
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
Union/ACV (4-1) at
Keystone (5-0)
The Falcon Knights face a Panthers team that’s beaten three common opponents so far as the Panthers are coming off a 58-14 rout of Sheffield last Saturday, a team Union/ACV blasted 77-0 back in Week 2.
The Panthers took early control of the division race with a 22-20 over Redbank Valley in the season-opener while the Falcon Knights fell 28-20 at Brockway. Keystone got by Port Allegany on the road in Week 2, 36-30. The Gators lost 41-8 last Friday to the Falcon Knights. Keystone beat Brockway in Week 3, 24-6.
The Falcon Knights and Panthers average 319 and 280 yards of offense respectively, Union/ACV relying more on the running game than Keystone which has a bit more balance. But, the Panthers are stronger running the ball.
“I think we’re similar football teams,” Union/ACV head coach Brad Dittman said. “They’re well-coached, they spread the ball around and make plays with their playmakers. Defensively, we just have to be disciplined in what we’re seeing and be aggressive and tackle well and hopefully create some turnovers and get some things going our way.”
Junior running back Kyle Nellis (79-510, 4 TDs) leads the running game while senior quarterback Bret Wingard (32-for-74, 477 yards, 7 TDs, 2 Ints.) leads the team with five rushing TDs with 124 yards on 53 attempts. Nellis’ top receivers are senior Zander McHenry (11-128, 3 TDs) and Tyler Albright (9-136, 2 TDs).
The Falcon Knights are coming off a strong game offensively, although much of it came after halftime against Port Allegany. Dawson Camper is coming off his career-best game in his 225-yard effort and for the season, he’s at 360 yards on 30 carries with eight TDs. Mikey Card still leads the team with 420 yards on 43 carries with three TDs. All-purpose back Caden Rainey has 144 yards rushing and six catches for 58 yards.
Bailey Crissman has completed 24 of 60 passes for 277 yards with six TDs and three interceptions while also running for 151 yards. Skyler Roxbury (7-108, 1 TD) is Crissman’s top receiver.
Last year, the Falcon Knights grinded out a 14-7 win also at Keystone.
FRIDAY, Oct. 8
Redbank Valley (5-1)
at Bucktail (0-5)
The Bulldogs look to continue their momentum from their D9 title game 27-6 rematch win at Smethport last Friday with another long trip, this time to District 4 territory against Bucktail.
The Bucks were without a conference home, District 9 lost Curwensville from its Small School South division and the two came together to have the Bucks play a D9 schedule. They’re winless, coming off a 44-24 loss at Coudersport last Friday. They lost 40-0 two weeks ago to Smethport and 12-0 at home against Elk County Catholic in the season-opener. Those are the only two common foes to date.
Two weeks ago, the Bucks led Keystone 12-6 at halftime, but lost 29-12 to the Panthers.
Last week, Bucktail got an 81-yard kick return from Zack Pick while quarterback Dylan Cross threw a 19-yard TD pass and short TD run. He completed 9 of 19 passes for 141 yards while running 81 yards on 13 carries. Braylon Frantaski caught five passes for 97 yards.
The Bulldogs go east averaging 276 yards of offense per game, but the calling card continues to be the defense which has given up just 18 points on three touchdowns in their five wins since opening with the loss to Keystone.
For the season, the Bulldogs are giving up just 437 yards for the season — 192 yards rushing on 170 attempts and 245 passing on 25-of-66 attempts with five interceptions — while forcing 14 turnovers.
Brandon Ross (28), Zeldon Fisher (28) and Joe Mansfield (24) lead the unit in tackles.
Ray Shreckengost (57-301, 6 TDs) leads the Bulldogs’ running game while backup Drew Byers (31-244, 3 TDs) has given the team a boost as well. Quarterback Bryson Bain (49-for-72, 775 yards, 15 TDs, 4 Ints.) runs the passing game with a variety of receiving targets with Marquese Gardlock (14-247, 2 TDs), Chris Marshall (13-202, 5 TDs), Tate Minich (13-207, 5 TDs), Aiden Ortz (5-113, 1 TD) and Mason Clouse (6-107, 2 TDs).