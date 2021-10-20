EMPORIUM — Two Thursdays, two slow starts, but two victories.
That’s what matters, but it is a bigger concern moving forward for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights as they take a 6-1 record into Friday’s showdown with Redbank Valley at Union High School.
For the second straight odd-night matchup on the road, the Falcon Knights trailed early, but rallied for a win. Two weeks ago, it was a big more dramatic at Keystone. Last Thursday, the Falcon Knights tied the game with 16.7 seconds left before halftime.
Then scoring two out of the first three possessions of the second half, Union/ACV pulled away for a 20-6 win over the Red Raiders. That’s the third straight game the Falcons Knight trailed in the first half and fourth for the season. The first time, it cost them dearly in a season-opening 28-20 loss to Brockway.
But the Falcon Knights haven’t lost since the Rovers, usually with the defense doing its job and that was the case against the Red Raiders who managed just a punt return for a touchdown. The Falcon Knights yielded just 134 yards to Cameron County (4-3), just 32 yards and two first downs after halftime.
“Defense always keeps us grounded and offensively, it took us a little while to get into rhythm there at the end of the first half,” Union/ACV head coach Brad Dittman said. “We couldn’t get out of own way for the first quarter and a half again, but we have to correct that and improve moving forward.”
Once the Falcon Knights got going, it was a solid stretch of possessions. It took them nine plays to go 53 yards to tie the game at 6-6 when quarterback Bailey Crissman hit Ryan Cooper with a 23-yard TD pass in the waning seconds of the half.
Another 53-yard drive on the first drive of the second half put the Falcon Knights up for good with Dawson Camper’s 21-yard TD run and after they coughed away the ball at the Cameron County 1 on the next possession, the Falcon Knights secured things with a four-play, 51-yard drive finished with Crissman’s 57-yard TD pass to Skyler Roxbury to set the final score on the final play of the third quarter.
The Falcon Knights turned in a 333-yard offensive performance, 208 yards on the ground, led by Mikey Card’s 102 yards on 14 carries. Crissman completed 9 of 17 passes for 125 yards.
Most of those yards — 259 — came starting with the late drive in the first half for the first touchdown.
“We definitely need those plays, those catches that we dropped early,” Dittman said. “We preached at halftime that we just had to keep our head in it and know that the next time it comes to you that you’re going to make that play. But when we have those opportunities, we have to take advantage of it and those guys will continue to work on it and it’ll get better.”
After Dylan Reider’s 66-yard punt return put the Red Raiders up with just 1:55 left before halftime, Union/ACV went to work.
Thanks to a five-yard penalty on the Red Raiders’ ensuing kickoff that went out of bounds and Roxbury’s 23-yard return, the Falcon Knights started at their own 47. It took nine plays, all passing except two Card runs totaling 10 yards, to find the end zone on Crissman’s pass to Cooper.
Another midfield start to a drive in the opening possession of the second half with Camper’s 21-yard blast up the middle put the Falcon Knights up 12-6 at the 8:25 mark of the third quarter.
Another Cameron punt gave the Falcon Knights the ball at their own 49. Card’s 28-yard run got them into the red zone, but they came up empty when Crissman fumbled the ball into the end zone as he was trying to pull his way in at the goal line.
No matter, the Falcon Knights forced another Cameron punt and scored from midfield again when Crissman rolled out on a third-and-17 play and found Roxbury down the Union/ACV sideline for their 57-yard hookup on the final play of the third quarter.
The offense eventually came. The defense was always there.
“Our defense is playing some sound, physical, disciplined defense,” Dittman said. “We didn’t tackle well at times tonight and I think that let to a few things there, but I couldn’t be more proud of our defense and just the consistency they’ve had over the course of the year, really since the Brockway game.”