BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Redbank Valley’s Sam Hetrick, a junior at Penn State Behrend, is headed to nationals in the high jump.
And he’s favored.
Yes, Hetrick is the top seed for at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships scheduled for this weekend at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Competition begins Saturday at 3:45 p.m.
When one goes over the bar at over 7 feet, that’s what happens. Hetrick cleared a career-best 7 feet, 1/2 inch at last weekend’s All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Championships held at The Armory in New York.
He’s the only 7-footer this year in NCAA Division III, so he’ll have that favorites label on him. Not that he’s unfamiliar with the national scenery at least. Hetrick is already a two-time All-American.
In outdoors last spring, Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches to finish eighth. Earlier at indoor nationals held in Winston-Salem, N.C., Hetrick cleared 6 feet, 7 3/4 inches to place fifth.
Gone from the scene is double national champion from last year Kyle Rollins of St. John Fisher. He won indoors with a 6-11.5 then outdoors at 7-1.
“After Kyle graduated, and he was a four- or-five time national champion, so it was kind of like who was going to take up his mantle,” Hetrick said Tuesday in a telephone interview. “I’m trying my best. I’m out there right now, but I have to show up to the meet and perform. I’m trying to remain calm and stay confident and perform like I know I can and hopefully put my best out there whenever it needs to happen.”
Seven feet was always Hetrick’s goal once he had his breakthrough season last year, but starting this year with a hamstring injury certainly didn’t appear to bod well on that height.
“That injury in December kind of set me back a little bit, but I stayed in the weight room and slowly came back,” Hetrick said. “I could still move around a bit and had the winter break to heal up, so it was pretty much a complete no-activity break. I definitely knew I wasn’t going to start out as high as I wanted to, but I’m glad I’m back to my peak.”
Technically speaking, Hetrick has made key adjustments, not big ones at this point, but he’s got it going well now.
“I’m 14 out from the mat (where curve toward bar starts) and then 54 feet back, so that 54 distance is different for every jumper depending on how fast we run and what our strides are,” Hetrick said. “I’ve kind of learned how to control more speed through the curve to the bar and that’s helped a lot. So it’s not so much adding, but coming in with more acceleration in the last few steps, where you get your power.”
Of last year’s top-eight medalists, Hetrick is the highest returning finisher.