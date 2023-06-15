NEW BETHLEHEM — Another successful weekend of baseball activities highlighted the annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament held last Friday and Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League Complex.
Along with the four-team Major and Minor tournaments that were won by Shick’s Insurance of Rimersburg and Clarion County Community Bank respectively, a skills competition was held Friday night in both divisions.
In the Major division, it was Colby Yount winning the Sniper Arm award and Nico Rex taking the Base Burner and Home Run Derby titles.
In the Minor division, Evan Carrico (Home Run Derby), Devon DuBrock (Base Burner) and Peyton Burlingame (Sniper Arm) winning competitions.
The weekend is a fund-raiser for the Tut Toth scholarship account. This spring, four $750 scholarships were awarded at Redbank Valley to graduating seniors Tate Minich, Alivia Huffman, Brooklyn Edmonds and Josie Neiswonger.
From the McMillen and Toth families:
“Thank you to the many donors, sponsors, umpires, board members, coaches and workers that made the 12th Annual Tut Toth Memorial Tournament a success. All proceeds benefit Armstrong Community Foundation — NBLL/Tut Toth Scholarship. Congratulations to all the players and thank you to the families and this community for your continued participation and support. We enjoyed spending the weekend with you.