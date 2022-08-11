ALCOLA – Large crowds were on hand for the truck and tractor pull nights at the recent Clarion County Fair, and the following results from the events have been released:
TRUCK PULLS
Tuesday, July 26
• 4500-Pound Mini: 1 –Al Emery of Ellwood City, 283.996 feet, $175 prize; 2 –Paul Stillman of Punxsutawney, 278.78 feet, $125; 3 –Larry Klingensmith of West Leechburg, 277.732 feet, $100; 4 –Nick Polka of Distant, 277.696 feet, $80; 5 –Mike Emery of Ellwood City, 274.228 feet, $60; 6 –Gavin Shilling of New Bethlehem, 260.504 feet, $45; 7 –Nathan Nye of Harmony, 250.132 feet, $35; 8 –Chris Houllion of Shelocta, 248.024 feet, $30.
• Super Street Gas: 1 –Doug Bersheft of West Alexander, 299.78 feet, $450; 2 –Rob Forell of Shippenville, 293.06 feet, $350; 3 –Aaron Rupert of Rural Valley, 292.18 feet, $250; 4 –George Nickelson of Mt. Pleasant, 291.276 feet, $200; 5 –Bryan Rupert of Rural Valley, 264.78 feet, $150.
• Triple Crown Gas: 1 –David Ellenberger of Punxsutawney, 304.1176 feet, $180; 2 –Kevin Nemeth of Conneaut Lake, 306.216 feet, $130; Bryan Rupert of Rural Valley, 307.66 feet, $110; 4 –Matt Moser of Shippenville, 218.816 feet, $80; 5 –Gary Ellenberger of Punxsutawney, 298.102 feet, $50.
• Triple Crown Diesel: 1 –Jeremy Cahr of Utica, 288.228 feet, $180; 2 –Shelby R. Rowles of Corwensville, 281.024 feet, $130; 3 –M.J. Keller of Lake City, 280.564, $110; 4 –Scott Brink of Wetover, 277.372 feet, $80; 5 –Robert Pangello of Clarington, 275.084 feet, $50.
• Pro Street Semis: 1 –Mike Adams of Sewickley, 308.865 feet, $375.
TRACTOR PULLS
Friday, July 29
• 4500 Antique: 1 –Vince Gaston of Rochester Mills, 243.5 feet, $50; 2 –Logan Hobure of Marion Center, 141.1 feet, $40; 3 –Dustin Wright of Ford City, 123.05 feet, $30; Dan Mottern of Chicora, 122 feet, $20.
Latest Videos
• 5500 Antique: 1 –Kurt Wright of Ford City, 186.6 feet, $50; 2 –Travis Smith of Clarion, 171 feet, $40; 3 –Kenneth Lightner of Smicksburg, 168 feet, $30; 4 –Michael Neese of Home, 167.09 feet, $20.
• 6500 Antique: 1 –Karl Barr of Indiana, 268.1 feet, $50; 2 –Michael Neese of Home, 264.04 feet, $40; 3 –Colin Sacco of Marion Center, 251.05 feet, $30; 4 –Cameron Gaston, 248.01 feet, $20.
• 7500 Antique: 1 –Kyle Smith of Shippenville, 217.1 feet, $50; 2 –Mike Safko of Shelocta, 196.7 feet, $40; 3 –Mike Rose of Homer City, 187.4 feet, $30; 4 –Tom R. Kelly of Sarver, 185.2 feet, $20.
• 8500 Antique: 1 –Tom R. Kelly of Sarver, 181.1 feet, $50; Mike Safko of Shelocta, 176.11 feet, $40; 3 –Tom C. Kelly of Sarver, 168.1 feet, $30; 4 –John Copeland of Ford City, 158.1 feet, $20.
• 6500 Open Antique: 1 –Cody Cataldi of Cowansville, 287.9 feet, $100; 2 –Jeremy Hebenthal of Ford City, 264.5 feet, $75; 3 –Justin Heilman of Kittanning, 240 feet, $50; 4 –Roger Courson of Rimersburg, 232.8 feet, $25.
• 7500 Farm Stock: 1 –Jeff McConnell of Volant, 297.5 feet, $100; 2 –Wes Binkey of Ligonier, 273.1 feet, $75; 3 –David Rhoades of Emlenton, 268.7 feet, $50; 4 –Jeff Rhoades of Emlenton, 264.1 feet, $25.
• 9500 Farm Stock: 1 –Jeff McConnell of Volant, 272.8 feet, $100; 2 –Wes Binkey of Logonier, 249.5 feet, $75; 3 –David Rhoades of Emlenton, 240.8 feet, $50; 4 –Jeff Rhoades of Emlenton, 231.11 feet, $25.
• 11500 Farm Stock: 1 –Jeff Rhoades of Emlenton, 262.2 feet, $100; 2 –Kevin George of New Bethlehem, 218 feet, $75.
• 13500 Farm Stock: 1 –Jeff Rhoades of Emlenton, 272.2 feet, $100; 2 –Kevin George of New Bethlehem, 203.1 feet, $75; 3 –Art DeSantis of New Bethlehem, 195.9 feet, $50.
• Hot Farm: 1 –Gary Reinsel of Mayport, 311.5 feet, $400; 2 –Aaron Smith of Ashland, Ohio, 311.4 feet, $300; 3 –Brian McConnell of Volant, 308.8 feet, $225; 4 –Ron Bowser of Kittanning, 298 feet, $150; 5 –Kent Way of West Salem, Ohio, 297.4 feet, $125; 6 –Carl Way of West Salem, Ohio, 296.11 feet, $100; 7 –Connor McCrumb of Volant, 290.1 feet, $75; 8 –Adam Smith, 288.11 feet, $50; 9 –Cory Pierog of New Castle, 276.7 feet, $40.
• LP SF Tractors: 1 –Devin Riggin of Vanderbilt, 311 feet, $750; 2 –Tim Pugliese of Spring Church, 302.1 feet, $600; 3 –Donnie Hebenthal of Ford City, 293.8 feet, $475; 4 –Gregg Ferringer of Pittsburgh, 293.6 feet, $350; 5 –Brian McConnell of New Wilmington, 286.9 feet, $250; 6 –Dan Park of Brookville, 285.4 feet, $200; 7 –Larry Ferringer of Smicksburg, 277.1 feet, $150; 8 –Mike Weakland of Chest Springs, 275.4 feet, $125; 9 –Tim Bodziach of New Wilmington, 261.9 feet, $100.