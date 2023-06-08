Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT... ...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FRIDAY... Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Fine Particulates through Friday for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. A code ORANGE air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, and people suffering from asthma, heart disease, or other lung diseases. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. For more information on ground-level ozone and fine particles, visit http://www.airnow.gov and https://www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb/