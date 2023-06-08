NEW BETHLEHEM — The 12th annual Tut Toth Tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at the New Bethlehem Little League complex.
Friday, the home run derby and skills competition for majors and minors baseball will be held with concessions open and available both days. Activities between and during games include face painting, raffles and other events.
Lunch is available Saturday starting at 11 a.m. until sold out. A pulled pork sandwich meal and fresh cut fries will be sold along with regular concessions.
The tournament starts Saturday at 10 a.m. with the final set for 4 p.m.
All proceeds from the weekend go to the Tut Toth scholarship account. This spring, four $750 scholarships were awarded at Redbank Valley to graduating seniors Tate Minich, Alivia Huffman, Brooklyn Edmonds and Josie Neiswonger.