ST. MARYS — It’s 4-for-4 for Rimersburg’s Evie Bliss, a home-schooled standout senior swimmer representing Union High School.
For the second straight year, Bliss won two titles at the District 9 Class 2A Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Marys.
Bliss won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races. Last year, Bliss won the 200 and 500 freestyles.
Bliss came in seeded as the heavy favorite and top seed in the 200 freestyle. She was the top seed by over two seconds in the 100 freestyle.
And as it turned out, Bliss won the 200 in 2:01.19 by over seven seconds over St. Marys’ Sophia Condon. In the 100 freestyle, she won with a time of 53.84, nearly three seconds ahead of Bradford runner-up Bella Rhoades.
“Going in, I had a decent gap in the 200 and just had to maintain, but the 100 was closer and knew if I didn’t put up a good race, I wasn’t going to come out at number one,” Bliss said Tuesday night. “I didn’t expect (a season-best) 53.84 in the 100 though. That was a surprise.”
“I think Evie had hoped to finish under two minutes in the 200, but without tapering she was just conditioned to win,” Bliss’ mother and coach Amanda Bliss said. “The 100 was a different story. That was an amazing time for her.”
Bliss is seeded 25th out of 32 in the 200 freestyle for states. In the 100, she’s seeded 13th. Last year, Bliss finished 14th in the 200 freestyle, reaching the consolation finals and swimming a 1:58.97, and in the 500 freestyle, she was 19th overall.
“I’ll have to drop at least a 1/2-second to make the 100 finals,” Evie Bliss figured.
Hudson Bliss, the freshman brother of Evie, also made his PIAA postseason debut by finishing fourth in the 200 individual medley and 2:19.09, cutting 5.74 seconds off his seeded time, and fifth in the 500 freestyle in 5:34.05, slicing .58 seconds off his seeded time.
“Hudson had hoped to drop a little more time in the 500 and he was seeded fifth and that’s where he finished,” Amanda Bliss said. “I think he was happy with being on the podium as a freshman in both races.”
Both Bliss swimmers and younger brother Harry head to the YMCA Western District Championships this weekend at SPIRE in Geneva, Ohio, starting Friday. They’ll be competing in several events.