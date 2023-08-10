DES MOINES, Iowa — Same event, new venue, familiar weather adversity.
Same winning height and once again, striking consistency in a second straight Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympic Championships high jump title in the under-18 division.
This time, Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith traveled to Iowa where he cleared the same winning height of 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches at Drake University last Wednesday.
Smith didn’t miss an attempt until after he won the event, going 0-for-3 at 7 feet, 1/2 inches.
“This was definitely one of those meets that I wanted a little bit more because it’s my last year in the Junior Olympics, so I thought it’d be cool to two-time it and come home with the gold again,” Smith said Sunday night. “I was so glad that I went through consistently again like last year.”
It wasn’t the first time that Smith had to endure some weather issues before he got rolling. The event was set for 9 a.m. but rain pushed back the start about 45 minutes. It wasn’t a big deal for Smith.
“I wasn’t really worried about it because there are others who never even jumped in the rain before, so I kind of used that to my advantage,” Smith said. “The delay wasn’t too long.”
Unlike last year, Smith didn’t start until the height reached 6 feet, 4 3/4 inches. At that point, he was one of nine jumpers remaining in a field that started at 23. Last year, Smith opened at 6 feet, 3/4 inches, then passed the next height before re-entering at this year’s starting height.
Smith’s starting height was the highest he’s tried and of course, it worked.
“I called coach Dave (Sherman) and was questioning it, but I needed to save my energy and it was a muggy day so I didn’t know whether I should do that or not, but I just stuck with that and it worked out,” Smith said.
And from there, he rolled to the title. Smith cleared 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches as the field narrowed to four jumpers who all had at least one miss. Then Smith cleared 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches and it was down to him and Clayton Bjork of Drummond, Wisc. Bjork had two misses already going into 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches then missed all three attempts after Smith cleared the bar on his first attempt to hike his perfect day at 4-for-4.
“Going into the week, I had a full week of practice and it was a good week with Dave,” Smith said. “He moved my takeoff back a foot and it gave me more time to get up to the bar and gets my hips on place. It’s kind of a 50/50 thing though because you can’t jump for height at practice because there’s no adrenaline to get you going. So it’s hard to judge whether it’s going to work or not, but it worked out.”
Smith secured the gold with Bjork finishing second with his 6 feet, 8 3/4 inches. Triston Miller of Columbus Junction, Iowa, was third at 6 feet, 6 3/4 inches. One other jumper cleared the same height, Mason Kooi of Springfield, Ill., but he had more misses.
Now it’s the off-season for Smith who definitely plans to jump at some indoor meets during the winter.
“I just want to thank everyone and mom is one of my biggest supporters, but all of the local businesses and sponsors who helped me get there, if it wasn’t for them, Hayden Smith wouldn’t be Hayden Smith,” Smith said. “I definitely hope to do a lot more indoor meets this year because last year I had trouble going into the (spring) season. I lost almost everything and had to get the rhythm back.”