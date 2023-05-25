EMPORIUM — Thriving in ways many might not have seen possible before the season, the A-C Valley/Union co-op baseball program advanced to the District 9 Class 1A semifinals with a historic 6-0 win over fourth-seeded Cameron County Tuesday afternoon at the Cameron County Little League complex.
The first win in the co-op baseball program’s short history and the first playoff win for a team representing either school, since A-C Valley beat Cameron County in 2011, was done on the arm of Union senior Bailey Crissman, who tossed seven shutout innings.
Crissman allowed six hits and two walks while striking out 10 pushing his season strikeout total to 67 in 55 2/3 innings and lowering his ERA to 2.01.
“That’s what Bailey has done all year,” said A-C Valley/Union manager Dewey Irwin, whose team improved to 11-8. “He had a little chip on his shoulder today, which showed. He gets stronger as the game goes on. He’s done that all year. That’s what he does. That’s Bailey. He stepped up all year for us.”
The impressive part was Crissman pretty much succeeded with one pitch, a fastball.
“I was sitting fastball mostly,” Crissman said. “I couldn’t find my release point with my curveball. But fastball, just blew it by them.”
While Crissman was blowing the ball past Cameron County hitters, no Red Raider went past second base in the game, the Falcon Knight offense was getting hits from every player in the starting lineup.
“That’s team baseball,” Irwin said. “If we don’t do that, we are going to score one or two runs. That’s huge. That’s what you want out of your kids.”
Trey Fleming and Sebastian Link each had multiple-hit days for A-C Valley/Union with Frleming going 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored, and an RBI, and Link going 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
“It was really important,” Crissman said. “We haven’t been hitting the ball very well, and if we did, it was going right to guys. Having all of us hit is pretty good.”
The Falcon Knights grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back as Seth Best doubled with one out and came home on a single by Fleming.
“It was great,” Crissman said of the early lead. “I was able to go in with a 1-0 lead and was comfortable on the mound.”
Two-out lighting helped A-C Valley/Union open up a 4-0 lead in the third.
A double to left-center by Fleming started the rally, and he scored on a base hit to left by Link with Link going to second on the throw home.
Link went to third on a base hit by Lane Bauer, and Crissman brought him home with a single off the shortstop’s glove that went into center field.
“I was just thinking put it in play and let Sebie run,” Crissman said. “Just get on base and let the team score.”
Chase Ruth then grounded to the shortstop Ryan Shaffer, but Shaffer’s throw got away from Jesop Farabaugh at third loading the bases, and Adrian Schmoll drew a bases-loaded walk to give A-C Valley/Union a fourth run.
The Falcons Knights then tacked on single runs in the fourth and seventh to complete the scoring.
Shaffer led Cameron County going 3-for-4.
Esytn Solveson took the loss going 2 ⅔ innings allowing four runs, three earned, on eight hits and a walk. Shaffer went 3 ⅓ innings allowing one unearned run on three hits and a walk, while Farabaugh allowed one run on a hit and a hit batter in an inning of work.
A-C Valley/Union will face two-time defending District 9 champion and defending PIAA champion and top-seeded DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Kuntz Field in Punxsutawney.
“We just have to come out and play the game like we normally do, having fun and hitting the ball,” Crissman said.
In last week’s regular-season finales:
FRIDAY, May 19
Union/ACV 12, Cranberry 6
At home against the Berries, the Falcon Knights posted a 7-2 lead after two innings and pulled away to win their final regular-season game.
Trey Fleming went 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs scored and three runs batted in. Lane Bauer and Zach Cooper each had two hits with Cooper scoring twice.
Bailey Crissman and Sebastian Link combined for the win on the mound, Crissman getting the decision with three strikeouts while walking one and giving up seven hits. Link went the final three innings, allowing four hits and two walks with a strikeout.
WEDNESDAY, May 17
Karns City 6, Union/ACV 1
At Butler’s Pullman Park, the Gremlins’ Jacob Jones tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks to beat the Falcon Knights.
Zach Cooper doubled and Trey Fleming tripled while Caden Burns singled for the Falcon Knights’ three hits.
Crissman, Seth Best and Sebastian Link pitched with Crissman taking the loss, giving up six hits and two runs in three innings.