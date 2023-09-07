KNOX — The Union Golden Knights closed out this one.
Scoring a touchdown with under a minute to go in the first half and shutting out the Keystone Panthers in the second half, the Falcon Knights football team notched a 24-13 win last Friday night.
Two touchdowns in the second half helped the Falcon Knights (1-1) pull away for their first win as Max Gallagher gave them the lead for good with his 10-yard run with 4:26 left in the third quarter. Then Logan Skibinski put the game away with a 56-yard touchdown run with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter.
The Falcon Knights outgained the Panthers (0-2), 410-231, as Skibinski ran for 129 yards on 12 carries, but the key number might be the 82 yards allowed in the second half and six turnovers forced on the Panthers overall, four of them second-half interceptions.
And off those six Panthers giveaways, the Knights scored 18 of their points. Trey Fleming intercepted three passes, two coming in the second half.
“We did a pretty good job defensively,” Falcon Knights head coach Dan Reed said. “We stepped up really after the first quarter and second half and we did a good job running the ball a lot more in the second half. That’s a tribute to our offensive line and our running backs.”
Early on, it wasn’t pretty. The Panthers went 60 yards on six plays to start the game, scoring on Rayce Weaver’s 36-yard TD run on a fourth-and-seven play at the 9:40 mark of the first quarter.
On the Falcon Knights’ first offensive play of the game, quarterback Brody Dittman’s pass was intercepted by Drew Slaughenhaupt at the Falcon Knights’ 46.
But the Falcon Knights forced what was Keystone’s one of two punts of the night and eventually scored their first touchdown thanks to a Panthers special teams blunder on a Falcon Knights punt.
Trey Fleming’s 38-yard punt glanced off a Panthers player and recovered by the Falcon Knights at the Keystone 31. On the next play, Fleming grabbed Dittman’s 33-yard TD pass to cut the Panthers’ lead to 7-6 after a missed point-after kick with 3:27 left in the first quarter.
“That sort of got us started,” said Reed.
The Falcon Knights forced the second Panthers punt which was deflected for a shot 7-yard boot to give Union/ACV the ball at the Keystone 30, but the drive stalled on downs at the Panthers’ 20.
Fleming first interception didn’t lead to any points and the Falcon Knights’ fake punt on fourth-and-six at the Panthers’ 44 was answered by Keystone’s second and final scoring drive of the game.
Panthers freshman quarterback Dom Corcetti hit Slaugenhaupt with a 38-yard pass on third-and-nine to the Falcon Knights’ 5 and on the next play, Weaver powered in for the touchdown and a Keystone 13-6 lead after the missed point-after kick with 4:16 left in the first half.
Weaver, who quarterback the Panthers last year, ran for 98 yards on 14 carries, but just seven yards on three carries in the second half. Corcetti, a freshman, had an otherwise rough night against the Falcon Knights defense as he completed 4 of 12 passes with the five interceptions for 91 yards. One completion totaling 40 yards late in the game accounted for nearly the majority of Corcetti’s yards as well as second-half yards for the Panthers.
“They’re really big defensively up front and they imposed their will on us early in the game,” Reed said. “But as the game went on, I think our guys started doing some things up from and it was nice to see Logan have a big game. We got Owen Bish at tailback and liked what he does, but we definitely really liked what Logan does back there.”
The Falcon Knights scored before halftime to cut it to 13-12, going 75 yards after the ensuing kickoff following the Panthers’ final points. Dittman tossed a 28-yard pass to Bish to the Keystone 12 got the Falcon Knights into the red zone in the final minute of the half. Then on fourth-and-eight at the 10, Dittman connected with Aidan Fox on a 9-yard pass. Bish went in from there with 30.9 seconds on the clock.
“We made some key plays in the passing game at a crucial time,” Reed said. “Aidan did a nice job getting to the 1 on that play. We thought he might’ve gotten in.”
Dittman completed 17 of 29 passes for 194 yards and was intercepted twice.
“We definitely have to be able to do make the plays passing,” Reed said. “Teams playing eight in box in us makes it hard to run the football, so we have to be able to make plays in the passing game. Brody did a nice job extending plays and looked comfortable back there. He took some big hits, too, but he kept his composure and kept coming back.”
Dittman was picked off on the Falcon Knights’ opening possession of the third quarter, giving Keystone the ball at the Falcon Knights’ 14, but on fourth-and-six at the 10, Easton Wingard intercepted Corcetti and returned the pickoff to the 24. That drive led to Gallagher’s go-ahead 10-yard TD run to put them up for good at 18-13 with 4:26 left in the third quarter.
Fleming’s second interception led to the Falcon Knights’ driving to the Keystone 18 before stalling on downs, but Fleming picked off Corcetti again midway through the fourth quarter and it was Skibinski delivering the knockout blow two plays later on his 56-yarder.
“That was an unbelievable run at the end,” Reed said. “We wanted to keep the clock moving, but he broke through the line and did it himself.”
Keystone drove to Falcon Knights territory in the closing seconds, but Corcetti’s fifth interception was grabbed by Bish at the Union/ACV 5.
The Falcon Knights were swept in two games by Keystone last year after taking the previous two matchups in 2020 and 2021. In the nine matchups with the Panthers since the co-operative began, the Falcon Knights now hold a 5-4 edge.