RIMERSBURG — Trying to get a meet in with a little bit better weather, the Redbank Valley and Union/A-C Valley track and field teams moved their dual matchup from Wednesday to Tuesday.
The Union/ACV boys edged Redbank Valley, 75-74, while the Lady Bulldogs won the girls’ side, 83-62.
Both teams won nine events in the boys’ meet with Union/ACV’s sweep of the relays being the big difference-maker considering it’s a 5-0 score in each of those wins.
Aaron Bashline, Gabe Willett, J.P. Blauser and Payton Johnston won the 4x800-meter (10:22.9) while Doug Huffman, Sam Morganti, Skyler Roxbury and Dawson Camper won the 4x100 (45.9). No names were given for the 4x400 relay that won in 4:25.
Other Falcon Knights winners were Johnston in the 3,200 (12:02.3) and triple jump, Bashline in the 800 run (2:38.1), Morganti in the 400 dash (55.2), Jay Clover in the javelin (132 feet, 8 inches) and Hayden Smith in the high jump (6 feet).
The Bulldogs got wins from Marquese Gardlock in the 110 and 300 hurdles (15.9 and 44.8), Ashton Kahle in the 100 and 200 dashes (11.0 and 23.4), Kieran Fricko in the 1,600 (5:41) run, Aiden Orz in the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches), Antony Spence in the pole vault (11 feet), and Cam Wagner in both the discus (143 feet, 3 inches) and shot put (46 feet, 4 inches).
The win breakdown was the same for the girls at nine wins apiece, but the Lady Bulldogs won two of three relays and took the edge in seconds and thirds to get the win.
The winning relays were the 4x800 (12:42.7) of Ryleigh Smathers, Lilli Barnett, Quinn Fricko and Bella Faulk and the 4x100 relay of Claire Clouse, Reagen Beamer, Alexandra Shoemaker and Mylee Harmon in 53.5 seconds.
Harmon added two other wins in the high jump and 400 dash (1:07). Faulk won the 3,200 run (20:03.4), Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet), Brooklyn Edmonds won the discus (88 feet, 1 inch) and Alivia Huffman took the javelin (106 feet, 1 inch).
For the Falcon Knights, Baylee Blauser quadrupled in the 100 dash (13.2), 300 hurdles (54.8), long jump (178 feet, 5 inches) and triple jump (34 feet, 10 inches).
Evie Bliss won the 100 and 300 hurdles (54.8), Drew Whitcomb the 800 run (24.78) and Dominika Logue the shot put (31 feet, 3 inches).
Union/ACV won the 4x400 in 5:05.4 with Whitcomb, Keira McVay, Kyleigh Morrison and Daniella Farkas.
In other meets:
SATURDAY,
April 23
Union/ACV
at SRU Invite
At Slippery Rock, Hayden Smith won the high jump title for the Falcon Knights, clearing 6 feet, 6 inches.
Other high finishes came from Baylee Blauser, who was third in the long jump (17 feet, 2 inches) and triple jump (35 feet, 3 inches).
Five other top-eight finishes were recorded with Dawson Camper’s fifth in the shot put (44 feet, 10 1/4 inches), Landon Chalmers’ eighth in the shot put (44 feet, 2 1/2 inches) and discus (133 feet, 11 inches), Blauser’s seventh in the 100 dash (13.05) and Evie Bliss’ seventh in the javelin (107 feet, 1 inch).
THURSDAY,
April 21
Redbank Valley
swept by KC
At home last week against Karns City, both Redbank Valley teams lost with the boys 87-63 and the girls 78-72.
The Bulldogs got a double-win day from Marquese Gardlock in the 110 and 300 hurdles (16.26 and 46.27) and Cam Wagner in the shot put (48 feet, 5 inches) and discus (164 feet, 1 inch), which was his career-best mark until Saturday’s DeMans Team Sports Invitational.
Joe Mansfield and Aiden Ortz both went over 20 feet in the long jump with Mansfield edging Ortz by seven inches with a winning lep of 20 feet, 11 1/2 inches.
Ashton Kahle won the 100 dash (11.54) and Antony Spence won the pole vault (11 feet).
The Lady Bulldogs won two of the three relays with Claire Clouse, Alexandra Shoemaker, Reagen Beamer and Mylee Harmon winning the 4x100 in 52.62 seconds. Beamer, Smathers, Shoemaker and Harmon won the 4x400 in 4:34.27.
Harmon added a win in the 200 dash (27.05), Smathers the 400 dash (1:11.4) and Maddi Fink in the 100 hurdles (19.14). in the throws, Alivia Huffman won the shot put (31 feet, 9 inches) and Madison Foringer won the discus (97 feet, 6 inches).
Katie Davis on the triple jump (30 feet, 1 inch) while Claire Henry won the pole vault (9 feet).