RIMERSBURG — Familiar foes recently, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights tangled with Cameron County yet again.
In the season-opener last Friday, the Falcon Knights scored of their points in the first half on their way to a 27-14 win over the Red Raiders. Last year in two games four weeks apart, the Falcon Knights won 20-6 and 31-6, the latter being a playoff matchup on the same turf at Vidunas Stadium.
In this one, the Falcon Knights scored in three of their first four possessions, answering the Red Raiders’ first touchdown with a Dawson Camper 73-yard kick return that put the Falcon Knights up 21-6 early in the second quarter.
Then the Falcon Knights scored with 12 seconds left in the first half to go up 27-6 on Brody Dittman’s 15-yard pass to Mikey Card.
From there, the Red Raiders scored on their opening drive of the second half to set the final score in a win with a mixed bag of results for head coach Brad Dittman’s squad that hosts rival Keystone Friday night.
“We’ve been preaching about (starting strong),” Dittman said. “Last year, we didn’t start well in some games and we’ve been talking about it here during the preseason and I thought our guys responded well. We came out and played a pretty solid first half against a good football team. We made some mistakes and had a strip sack and fumble that led to their first score, but overall in the first half I though we played really well.”
The Falcon Knights cashed in on a Cameron County turnover on the first play of the game. Two plays later, Camper ran in from six yards out to get things going.
After forcing a Red Raiders three-and-out possession, the Falcon Knights made it 14-0 on Zach Cooper’s 11-yard run with 7:30 still left in the first quarter.
Ryan Cooper thwarted a Red Raiders drive deep into Union/ACV territory with an interception, but one play later the Red Raiders got the ball back on a sack and fumble by Falcon Knights quarterback Brody Dittman on a blind-side hit.
Quarterback Maddox Baughman scored on 3-yard run, but any Red Raiders momentum quickly went away when Camper returned the ensuing kickoff for his 73-yard return to the end zone.
Latest Videos
“That was a big one for the night,” Dittman said. “We put that kick team together and put Camper and Card and Roxbury and Cooper back there for a reason. I think all four of those guys can be scoring some points on the special teams. We’ve struggled at times with our kicking teams over the past couple of years so we’re talking a lot about scoring points on our special teams, getting some turnovers, things we need to do. It was nice to see that happen Friday night.”
Red Raiders running back Lathan Reed ran into his own lineman and fumbled the ball away to the Falcon Knights late in the second quarter and they turned the miscue into points when Dittman rolled out and found Card on a 15-yard TD pass connection with just 12 seconds left on the clock.
Card caught the pass, beat a Red Raider defender in the open field and stepped into the end zone on what was a fourth-down play. Dittman had one timeout to use, but it wasn’t necessary.
“That’s what we’re looking for,” Dittman said. “Any time we can get Mikey, Roxbury, Cooper, Dawson one-on-one, we feel comfortable about those matchups and we expect our guys to win them and make them miss. It was good to see that.”
Dittman’s son Brody wound up completing 11 of 17 passes for 127 yards and the two TDs in his first varsity start at quarterback.
“We loved his poise. He’s a gamer and goes out and makes plays and doesn’t get rattled,” Dittman said. “He made a bad throw at the end of the first half on fourth down when Mikey was wide open. But he bounced back when we got the ball back and made the same pass and Mikey went for the 15-yard touchdown.”
That was it for the Falcon Knights on the scoreboard. They couldn’t get their running game going with a Card long TD run getting called back on a holding penalty doing big damage to good rushing numbers.
The Red Raiders scored on their first drive of the third quarter on Baughman’s 1-yard run that capped a 77-yard drive.
“I think Cameron had the ball it seemed like the whole quarter. We’d get them in long situations and couldn’t get them off the field. … We couldn’t get out of our own way the second half and a tale of two halves,” Dittman said. “Cameron played a strong second half, but the penalties and mistakes on our part didn’t help us any. We had penalties at critical times that sustained drives for them and penalties on offense. We had a long TD run that was called back on a hold. We can’t have those.”
Late in the fourth, the Falcon Knights fumbled away the ball inside the 10 for their only deep drive of the second half.