RIMERSBURG — After two hard-fought, close wins over Keystone the last two seasons, the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights would’ve taken that theme once again with the rival Panthers last Friday night.
However, that wasn’t even close to the case as the visiting Panthers routed the Falcon Knights, 43-7, winding up the PIAA’s Mercy Rule with still 7:09 left in the game.
Hoping to build off a season-opening win at home against Cameron County, the Falcon Knights didn’t do that as they failed to stop the Panthers’ run-heavy offense under first-year head coach Todd Smith.
Kyle Nellis ran for 140 yards on 16 carries and Tyler Albright gained 95 on just nine carries. Nellis ran for TDs of 39 and 10 yards, the latter setting the final score in the fourth, while Albright returned an interception 38 yards that essentially put the game away in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
The Panthers’ first score came at the end of the first quarter when Haden Foster blocked Bailey Crissman’s punt and Elijah Will picked it up and went seven yards to the end zone to set the tone for what would be a long night for head coach Brad Dittman’s team.
“We didn’t answer the bell,” Dittman said Tuesday morning. “We knew Keystone was a good football team and we had to stop Albright and Nellis and we couldn’t do that. They executed really well and not to take anything away from them, we just didn’t play well on both sides of the ball and in all phases of the game. We need to work really hard to correct that.”
The Falcon Knights were outgained 256-171 — Keystone quarterback Rayce Weaver completed just 1 of 4 passes for 14 yards — while giving up the special teams TD, turning the ball over three times and completing just 4 of 19 passes for only 29 yards.
On the ground, Mikey Card ran for 71 yards on 11 carries, with 47 of those coming on the final play of the first half that started at the Falcon Knights’ own 23.
“We didn’t get anything rolling offensively,” said Dittman, who didn’t have two-way starters Dawson Camper or Ryan Cooper in the lineup due to injuries. “We were close on a couple of plays, but we didn’t make the catch and maybe we could’ve made a better throw and we were missing that one block on some plays, assignment stuff in our running game.”
The Panthers’ were up 8-0 on the block punt return when the Falcon Knights recovered a Panthers’ fumble at the Keystone 20. However, they weren’t able to cash in, getting stopped on downs at the 21. The Panthers drove to the Falcon Knights’ 39 and got Nellis’ 39-yard TD to go up 16-0.
Skyler Roxbury intercepted Weaver at the Falcon Knights’ 22, but two plays later, they gave it right back on a fumble and the Panthers made it 22-0 two plays later when Weaver scored from one yard out.
Looking to turn things around in the second half, the Falcon Knights took the opening kickoff and used 14 plays to go 74 yards with Brody Dittman throwing a 9-yard TD pass to Roxbury.
Any Falcon Knights momentum was washed away when Keystone drove 79 yards and scored on a Nellis 6-yard run. The Panther scored just 56 seconds into the fourth quarter when Albright intercepted Dittman and dashed 38 yards for the touchdown that gave Keystone a 36-7 lead.
Another Dittman interception was turned into Keystone points when Nellis scored on his 10-yarder.
While the Falcon Knights travel to Clarion University to take on Central Clarion Friday, the Panthers host Brookville.