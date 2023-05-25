BROOKVILLE — Call it an eclectic group of state qualifiers for the Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights track and field team that has plenty of potential for a big medal haul at Shippensburg University.
The combined boys’ and girls’ squads will have another busy trip to this weekend’s PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships after last Friday’s performance at the district meet in Brookville.
The boys qualified for states in seven events while the girls made it in two.
Leaving Brookville last week with D9 titles were senior Landon Chalmers in the shot put and defending state champion junior high jumper Hayden Smith with his third D9 title and a meet record while senior Evie Bliss, a returning state runner-up, won her first javelin title and broke the meet record as well.
Junior Daniella Farkas heads to states for a second time in the 300-meter hurdles, this time as a D9 champion. Senior Skyler Roxbury won the 110 hurdles for his first trip to states.
Also advancing with runner-up finishes are senior Sam Morganti in the 400 dash and Chalmers in the discus as well as the 4x400 relay of Morganti, freshman Aiden Fox, junior J.P. Blauser and freshman Logan Skibinski.
And in a rare occasion because of multiple scratches, Skibinski, despite finishing sixth in the 200 dash, gets a state nod along with seventh-place Braden Slater of Karns City.
For Smith, he cleared 6 feet, 8 1/4 inches to break Clarion’s Mario Bernadi’s mark of 6-8 set back in 1999. He’ll head to states as the top seed as well.
“I felt good coming into the meet, but I didn’t let that get in my head,” Smith said. “I wanted to come out and be as consistent as possible and get the district record and did that.
“I’m pretty satisfied with that record going into states.”
Smith missed three times at 6-9, which might be the magic mark to win the state title, although nobody else in the state has gone higher than 6-7 outside of Smith who cleared 6-9 in Brookville back in April.
“Today was fine,” Smith said. “We had to switch up approaches because when you get to higher heights you starting going into the bar quicker. We pulled my steps back three more. At states, 6-9 is up there, but as long as I can get to the higher numbers consistent, I should be fine.”
Bliss was an untested, inexperienced javelin thrower a year ago with likely plans to swim in college before qualifying for states. Now she’s the top seed in the event and headed to Bucknell in the fall to throw while also looking for a second state medal after placing second there last year.
Bliss won her first district title with a D9-record throw of 155 feet, 9 inches, edging Redbank Valley’s four-time D9 champion and state champion Brooke Hinderliter’s mark of 155-1 thrown in 2016.
“It’s been a complete whirlwind,” Bliss said. “I thought I was going to a D2 college to swim. From then to now, I feel like a completely different person.”
Bliss nailed her record throw in the first throw in the finals.
“As soon as it left my hand … I knew it was far,” Bliss said. “Everything clicked. I was able to hit my block decent and I rolled my shoulder nice. It took awhile for me to get everything to click, but it finally happened.”
She now has the furthest throw in the state this year and she’ll likely duel with Chestnut Ridge’s Belle Bosch for the gold. Bosch is the only other thrower over 150 feet this year and she topped Bliss at the Penn Relays in April when they finished second and third respectively.
“I need to get my runway down a little bit better. I’m gunning for 160,” said Bliss about pre-state work needed.
Chalmers won his first shot put title with a toss of 52 feet, 6 inches, beating Wagner’s 50 feet 8 1/2 throw.
“It felt good. I had 53-10 and was hoping to get a 54 or 55 to get a higher seed for states, but I threw out a good number for District 9 and it felt to win another medal,” Chalmers said. “It wasn’t the discus, but I took second there and won the shot put.”
Chalmers won last year’s discus title, but didn’t get a mark inside the vector at states. This time around, he finished second to Redbank Valley’s Cam Wagner but is seeded No. 6 with Wagner at No. 1 with a solid medal chance. Chalmers went 155-11 to Wagner’s 165-1.
“Last year, it didn’t end as well, but I have another year under my belt and I can go in there with some confidence with a decent seed,” he said. “I’ll try to give it all I got. It’s my last one, so I’ll go for whatever I can get.”
Roxbury, in his first year as a hurdler, grabbed the wide-open event by taking it with a time of 15.89 seconds. He was even better in the prelims with a 15.62.
“My prelim race was definitely my best. In the finals, I was kind of nervous,” Roxbury said. “I think I hit the third or fourth hurdle and it kind of threw me back, but I saw them creeping past me and I knew I had to kick it and get past them.”
“Considering this is my first year doing hurdles, it feels great. When I ran a sub-16 in the fourth or fifth meet and started looking at the other times, it sparked my mind that it could be possible to win this year.”
Farkas gets back to states a second time in the 300 hurdles after placing second last year. She pulled out the D9 title this time around, taking control of the race in the final 50 meters and finishing in 48.72 seconds, a personal-best time.
“With eight hurdles, you have to take it one at a time and I tell myself I have to beat people to each hurdle and I try to make sure I speed up before each one and constantly tell myself about trail leg because it makes me a lot faster,” Farkas said. “I just kept telling myself I need to go faster and get to the line. I got myself to that spot and didn’t want to lose it.
“(The title) makes me really happy. This was definitely one of my goals after finishing second last year. I wanted to come back and get first and I’m happy I got there.”
The boys’ 4x400 relay was seeded No. 2 behind Punxsutawney in the meet-ending race and while the foursome of Morganti, Fox, Blauser and Skibinski turned in a season-best time of 3:31.62, it was the Raiders’ Jack Pete holding off a hard-charging anchor run by Morganti to win the state title.
The relay gets to states of course as does Morganti in the 400 after he finished second behind Brookville’s Hayden Freeman with a time of 51.84 with Freeman winning in 50.65. Freeman and Morganti were 1-2 at the Redbank Valley Invitational in 51.08 and 51.09.
Skibinski, who finished sixth in the 200, got the nod because of three Brookville runners scratching to concentrate on their top-seeded 4x100 entry — Brayden Kunselman, Freeman and Pete — while Punxsutawney’s Brett Dean and North Clarion’s Dawson Hotchkiss, third and fourth, also declined the bid.
The Falcon Knights wound up second in the boys’ standings with 63 points, well behind Brookville’s 129 points and just ahead of defending champion Punxsutawney’s 61. The girls wound up 10th overall.
Other top-six finishers:
— The Falcon Knights’ 4x100 relay, seeded third, also finished third with a time of 44.40 after being seeded at 44.33. The foursome was Morganti, Roxbury, Fox and Skibinski.
— Jay Clover was fifth in the discus with a toss of 136 feet.
— Hannah Ithen was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 15 feet, 8 inches.