CLARION — Staring at a 12-point deficit with just over three minutes left to go in the first half against a Union Knights squad that was working hard to jam those glass slippers on their Cinderella feet, the Elk County Catholic Crusaders didn’t panic.
For the Union Knights, things couldn’t have started out any better, but there was plenty of time, plenty of Elk County Catholic defense ready to cool off the Knights at PennWest Clarion University’s Tippin Gymnasium.
From that 26-14 deficit, the top-seeded Crusaders gave up just nine more points to the sixth-seeded Knights the final 19:27 of game time and eventually pulled away for a 50-35 win in last Saturday afternoon’s District 9 Class 1A Championship game.
Union, led by senior forward Zander Laughlin, came out hot, making seven of its first nine shots with Laughlin scoring all of his 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting by the 1:45 mark of the first quarter. His 3-pointer put the Knights up 16-6.
“We played well in the first quarter and the second quarter we played half-decent and then it got bad in the end,” Knights head coach Eric Mortimer said. “When they cut it to six by halftime, that pushed them to play harder and they came out (in the second half) on fire.
“Whenever they get down a little bit, they hang their heads a little, but they’re a great team and we’ll finish it out strong here yet.”
That’s what the Knights had done from a brutal come-from-behind loss to Clarion-Limestone in the KSAC Championship game, beating No. 3 seed Clarion on the road and then No. 2 seed DuBois Central Catholic in the semifinals to get a shot at Elk County Catholic in the finals.
“We just had a kind of a team meeting and we discussed some thing and after that, we cured what we talked about,” Mortimer said. “Ever since then, the kids were kind of flying high and doing what they should be doing.
“Everybody on this team can do something,” he continued. “We read all the statistics and told these guys that they’re playing good, so now let’s do it together as a family.”
The Crusaders, facing a hot-shooting Knight out of gate were concerned, but not panicked.
“I think it was about after their first two or three shots and we really had a poor defense game plan the way we played their screens and the really exploited us,” Crusaders head coach Aaron Straub said. “So it was little things like that, but let’s face it, they made a bunch of shots early and they looked really good. Union is a good team. That’s about as good of a shooting team as we’ve faced.
“We were just able to keep enough contact and realized that we still had a chance even when we were down 12 or whatever the scoreboard said at the time.”
Still, the Knights were able to hang on to a 28-22 lead by halftime. But the warning signs were definitely there. After Dawson Camper hit the second of two free throws to put the Knights up 33-24 with 4:23 left in the third quarter, the Knights scored two points the rest of the game.
“When you look at those 17 points (allowed from second through fourth quarter), it’s how we closed the game with defense from about the five-minute mark of the third quarter on,” Straub noted. “We had a little meeting and told the guys that they needed to play, needed to step in and draw a charge, not letting people go buy, so it was all about defense.
“We beat a good team that beat the No. 2 and 3 seeds (DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion) and thought that maybe they were going to complete the run, especially the way they played early. Coach Mortimer did a great job preparing his kids. They came out and believed and didn’t blink at all. I’m really proud of the kids.”
The Crusaders embarked on a decisive 18-0 run after Camper’s free throw. Two Adam Straub free throws tied it up at 33-33 at the 1:43 mark of the third and Michael Jacobs’ putback gave the Crusaders the lead for good at 35-33 with 1:07 left.
The end of the run came on Lance O’Neill’s basket that put ECC up 42-33 at around the six-minute mark of the fourth.
Straub and Wortman both scored 12 points with Straub finishing off a double-double with 11 rebounds. Jacobs and junior Jordan Wasko each scored eight points. Wasko was playing his second game of limited minutes since returning from what appeared to be a season-ending knee injury on Feb. 7 in the Crusaders’ last loss of the season at Brookville.
The Crusaders are 7-0 since Wasko’s injury and of course, 2-0 since he’s returned.
“It is amazing,” Straub said. “When he left the Brookville floor, we were thinking and hoping he could get right for next year and to see him moving as well, he’s had a lot of treatments and really good care and a lot of prayers too, that’s for sure. And a lot of people believe in him and we’re very fortunate to have him back and he never stopped believing he was going to be back. He looked like he was moving pretty well.”
The Knights now play their first-ever state playoff game at home and first since 2016.
“It’s very satisfying to the guys and the community that we got here,” Mortimer said. “We knocked off the number three and two teams and we were close to getting the number one.”
NOTES: After going 6-for-22 from the field in the first half, the Crusaders finished 16-for-43. Union, after it’s 7-for-9 start, finished 14-for-36 shooting. The Crusaders converted 16 of 19 free throws. The Crusaders committed just six turnovers while forcing 15 Union giveaways, seven of them in the fourth quarter. … It’s the 28th D9 title for the Crusaders and 25th under 41st-year head coach Aaron Straub, whose program improved to 28-9 overall in D9 title games. … Union was playing in its first D9 final since 2011 when it lost to the Crusaders in the D9 Class 1A final. The Knights haven’t won a D9 championship since beating A-C Valley in 1981. … Payton Johnston led the Knights with 13 points.
In last week’s semifinal game:
WED., March 1
Union 51,
DuBois CC 48
Last Wednesday at St. Marys, the Knights upset the No. 2 seed Cardinals after rallying from a 10-points deficit going into the fourth quarter before outscoring them 21-8 the final eight minutes.
Payton Johnston scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. A Johnston three cut the DCC lead to seven before the Cardinals got it back out to 10 as Marek Hoyt finished off a nice Paisley pass inside for a 40-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights quickly cut the 10-point deficit to just three as Skyle Roxbury scored inside followed by Troy Fleming and a Roxbury three. However, a Luke Swisher bucket put DCC up 42-37 before a deep three by Zander Laughlin cut the DCC lead to just two with 5:20 to play.
Swisher then completed an and-one with 4:28 to get the lead back up to five before two Johnston free throws seconds later made it a one-possession game at 45-42.
With both teams having wild sequences on offense in which shots couldn’t fall, Paisley went to the charity stripe with 2:44 to play and knocked them both down for a 47-42 DCC lead.
However, a clutch Johnston three made it 47-45 with under two minutes to play.
Hoyt drew a foul underneath with 1:40 to go and made the first of his two free throws for a 48-45 DCC lead as Laughlin came up with the rebound. Union would then tie things up — its first tie since 16-16 midway through the second quarter — as Johnston hit a three that caused the Union faithful to erupt.
Union’s Dawson Camper would get be fouled with 1:00 to go as the Knights were in the double-bonus. At the time, Camper — who dominated the glass Wednesday with 16 rebounds — was 0-for-3 from the foul line. Camper then missed the first but the second rattled in as Union led 49-48.
With the Cardinals having possession, Union’s Fleming almost forced a turnover before DCC called a timeout with 45 seconds to regroup. From there, DCC would stall on offense to try and get the last shot, with the team calling another timeout with 10 seconds to play.
The inbound pass from Green to Hoyt, however, went over Hoyt’s head as Fleming was able to pick it off and hustle down for a layup while also being fouled by Hoyt with seven seconds left.
Fleming would miss the free throw but the ball would trickle off DCC defenders, keeping possession with Union. And while DCC had a mishap on the previous inbound play, so too did Union as Hoyt was able to get a steal and put up a three with a couple seconds left to try and tie. Hoyt’s shot missed the mark as the ball hit the baseline, giving Union possession with just one second left as the Knights inbound and picked up the 51-48 win.
Courier-Express sports writer Tyler Kolesar contributed to this story.