RIMERSBURG — A forced pause due to COVID-19 issues put both Union High School basketball teams on a hiatus.
Going into Wednesday, the teams were scheduled to resume their schedules in games with Karns City, the boys on the road Thursday and the girls at home Friday.
From there, the boys make up last Friday’s game at Cranberry this Friday before hosting Cranberry Monday while the girls travel to Venango Catholic the same night for a varsity-only start at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, the boys visit Venango Catholic for a 6 p.m. game while the girls host Brockway.
Both Redbank Valley games that were postponed last week were moved to Feb. 7, the boys at home and the girls away. That meant canceling previous games on that date — the boys at DuBois Central Catholic and the girls at home against Clarion-Limestone. Both were non-league games.
The girls’ games at Brookville last Saturday and Monday’s home game with Ridgway haven’t been rescheduled.
Last Thursday, the Damsels ran their record to 10-2 with a 53-13 rout of Cranberry at home. They led 41-2 at halftime.
Dominika Logue led the Damsels with 15 points while Kennedy Vogle added eight points.
Last Wednesday, the Knights fell to 6-5 with a 83-69 shootout loss at home to Clarion-Limestone. The visiting Lions outscored the host Knights 41-31 in the second half.
The Lions led 42-38 at halftime, then outscored the Knights 23-18 in the third quarter for a 65-56 lead. From there, C-L won the fourth, 18-13.
Caden Rainey led the Knights with 20 points and seven assists. Payton Johnston, Skyler Roxbury and Zander Laughlin scored 17, 11 and 10 points apiece. Johnston had eight rebounds while Dawson Camper finished with six points and nine rebounds.
Ryan Hummell paced the Lions with 18 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Four other Lions reached double figures with Rylie Klingensmith finishing with 16 points, Jase Ferguson with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals, Jordan Hesdon with 13 points and Tommy Smith with 11.