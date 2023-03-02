ST. MARYS — The No. 6 seed Union Knights boys basketball team upset No. 2 DuBois Central Catholic in the District 9 Class A semifinals on Wednesday night, 51-48, at St. Marys High School, denying the Cardinals a chance for back-to-back Class A title game berths.
DuBois Central Catholic (16-8) held a 10-point lead at 40-30 heading into the fourth quarter before the Cardinal offense started to stall and Union’s heated up as the Knights outscored the Cardinals 21-8 in the final eight minutes.
Union (14-11) led throughout the first quarter and had a 13-9 lead about a minute into the second quarter before the Cardinals tied things up on a Luke Fragle three pointer. Both teams would then swap the lead before a Brendan Paisley midranger put DCC up 18-17 midway through the third quarter as the No. 2 seed Cardinals held the lead from there until exactly one minute left in the game.
After the Cardinals’ second quarter lead, DCC stretched it to 25-20 at the half as an Andrew Green corner three rattled out, then off the glass and back through the net with seconds left for the five-point halftime lead.
The third quarter saw Paisley take over the contest, as he filled up the stat sheet on Wednesday night with 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals.
Paisley had eight of his 14 points in the third quarter as he knocked down a handful of midrangers near the foul line over the Union defense as his third field goal of the quarter gave DCC A 34-24 lead.
“Brendan Paisley played extremely well and was a big reason why we were able to get that 10 point lead going into the fourth quarter,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said.
But for Union, they would battle back as Payton Johnston scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half. A Johnston three cut the DCC lead to seven before the Cardinals got it back out to 10 as Marek Hoyt finished off a nice Paisley pass inside for a 40-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights quickly cut the 10-point deficit to just three as Skyle Roxbury scored inside followed by Troy Fleming and a Roxbury three. However, a Luke Swisher bucket put DCC up 42-37 before a deep three by Zander Laughlin cut the DCC lead to just two with 5:20 to play.
Swisher then completed an and-one with 4:28 to get the lead back up to five before two Johnston free throws seconds later made it a one-possession game at 45-42.
With both teams having wild sequences on offense in which shots couldn’t fall, Paisley went to the charity stripe with 2:44 to play and knocked them both down for a 47-42 DCC lead.
However, a clutch Johnston three made it 47-45 with under two minutes to play.
Hoyt drew a foul underneath with 1:40 to go and made the first of his two free throws for a 48-45 DCC lead as Laughlin came up with the rebound. Union would then tie things up — its first tie since 16-16 midway through the second quarter — as Johnston hit a three that caused the Union faithful to erupt.
Union’s Dawson Camper would get be fouled with 1:00 to go as the Knights were in the double-bonus. At the time, Camper — who dominated the glass Wednesday with 16 rebounds — was 0-for-3 from the foul line. Camper then missed the first but the second rattled in as Union led 49-48.
“We did not defend to our potential in the fourth quarter,” Varacallo said. “Union also hit some tough shots to get back in the game and made some big plays down the stretch. Credit to Union.”
With the Cardinals having possession, Union’s Fleming almost forced a turnover before Varacallo called a timeout with 45 seconds to regroup. From there, DCC would stall on offense to try and get the last shot, with the team calling another timeout with 10 seconds to play.
The inbound pass from Green to Hoyt, however, went over Hoyt’s head as Fleming was able to pick it off and hustle down for a layup while also being fouled by Hoyt with seven seconds left.
Fleming would miss the free throw but the ball would trickle off DCC defenders, keeping possession with Union. And while DCC had a mishap on the previous inbound play, so too did Union as Hoyt was able to get a steal and put up a three with a couple seconds left to try and tie. Hoyt’s shot missed the mark as the ball hit the baseline, giving Union possession with just one second left as the Knights inbound and picked up the 51-48 win.
Union will play top-seeded Elk County Catholic on Saturday at 4 p.m. at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium for the Class A title as the Crusaders downed No. 5 Cameron County, 43-28, in the second game of Wednesday’s double header.
The Cardinals will then play Cameron County at a time and location to be determined for the third place game with the winner facing the District 6 No. 2 seed in the state playoffs with the loser facing the District 6 champion.
“We own it and understand collectively we missed an opportunity,” Varacallo said. “However, we know we have a resilient bunch that will get back to work and carry this moment as motivation going forward.”
UNION 51
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 48
Score by Quarters
Union 9 11 10 21 — 51
DCC 7 18 15 8 — 48
Union—51
Skyle Roxbury 3 2-4 10, Dawson Camper 2 1-5 5, Trey Fleming 5 0-1 10, Payton Johnston 6 5-5 20, Zander Laughlin 2 0-0 6, Owen Bish 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 8-14 51.
DuBois Central Catholic—48
Luke Swisher 3 2-3 8, Dylan Hanna 1 0-0 2, Andrew Green 4 2-5 11, Brendan Paisley 6 2-2 14, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 3 1-2 7, Luke Fragle 2 0-0 6, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 7-12 48.
Three-pointers: Union 7 (Johnston 3, Roxbury 2, Laughlin 2), DCC 3 (Fragle 2, Green).