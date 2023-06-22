EUGENE, Ore. — Rimersburg’s Hayden Smith and senior-to-be at Union High School this fall was back on the national scene last Saturday and once again, he didn’t disappoint.
Smith, the two-time PIAA Class 2A high jump champion, competed at the Nike Outdoor Nationals held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field and finished tied for second after clearing 6 feet, 9 inches.
Smith was one of three jumpers to get over 6-9, but the title went to Riyon Rankin of Brunswick, Ga. Smith tied with the other jumper for second, Emmitt Kietlinski of Gresham, Wis. Both Rankin and Kietlinski graduated, with Rankin heading to the University of Georgia this fall.
“It was awesome. It was definitely a great experience going out there and jumping,” Smith said Monday night. “There were a bunch of people who have gone over seven feet, so it was a great experience to go out and see what others are doing and learn from them as well.”
Rankin won his second straight Georgia state title earlier this spring, clearing a state-record height of 7 feet, 3 3/4 inches. According to milesplit.com’s national leaderboard, Rankin had the top high school height in the nation and he one of four 7-footers at the event. Overall, 21 high school jumpers went over seven feet or higher this year.
Smith beat three of them. While Rankin won the event because of the less misses tiebreaker — he did not miss until going 0-for-3 at 6-11 — both Smith and Kietlinski had the same spread. They both hit their first height at 6 feet, 3 1/4, then 6 feet, 5 inches, on their first attempts. Both cleared 6-9 on their third try before missing three times as well at 6-11.
Kyren Washington of Florida and Osawese Abgonkonkon of Texas — they cleared 7-1 and 7 feet respectively this spring — tied for fourth at 6-7. Kam Franklin of Texas finished seventh at the same height. Franklin also clearfield seven feet this spring. Washington won his second state title and will attend Oklahoma this fall while Abgonkonkon is bound for UCLA.
“When we started, it got cloudy and it turned into a different atmosphere and it was cold out,” said Smith on why the 7-foot mark might not have been broached.
Smith hadn’t trained much going into the national meet as he continued to rest his injured ankle that he worked through during the high school season that saw him win his second state title on May 26 in Shippensburg.
Next up is the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) regional meet either in Millersville June 30-July 2 or Springfield, Ohio June 29-June. He’ll look to qualify for the AAU Junior Olympic Games where he won his title last year. This year, it’s July 29-Aug. 5 at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.
Last year, Smith won his AAU regional title in West Virginia before advancing to the AAU Junior Olympics at North Carolina A&T’s Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C. where he won the national title in the under-18 division by clearing a career-best 6 feet, 10 3/4 inches.
Smith hopes to ramp up a little on his training as he heals up his ankle.
“Hopefully, the higher numbers will come with it as well. I just have to be patient,” Smith said.