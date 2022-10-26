HAWTHORN — The United Valley Soccer League held its season-ending tournaments in its under-8, under-10 and under-12 divisions last Saturday at Pottery Fields. Some 13 teams made up the three divisions and played a total of 16 games through the day. Division titles went to the Hurricanes in under-12, Bucks in under-10 and the Cougars in under-8. The under-12 division saw the Hurricanes and Tornadoes play to a 2-2 tie through the end of regulation, forcing a shootout where the Hurricanes won, 4-1. In the under-10 division, the Bucks beat the Eagles in the four-team double-elimination bracket in a 10-round shootout in the final. Six teams made up the under-8 and it was the Lions who pulled away with a 5-2 win over the Cougars.
United Valley finishes fall soccer
Rich Rhoades
