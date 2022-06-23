BROCKWAY — Seven members of Redbank Valley’s state Class 1A runner-up football team will represent the Bulldogs when North meets South in the 7th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star game on Friday, July 1, at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The Bulldogs contingent includes Chris Marshall, Joe Mansfield, Kade Minnick, Kolby Barrett, Brenden Shreckengost, Marquese Gardlock and Bryson Bain.
The Union/A-C Valley Falcon Knights have their head coach Brad Dittman running the South with two of his players on the roster as well with Andrew Verostek and Carter Terwint.
Seniors from the Class of 2022 were nominated and selected by the head coaches of teams that compete in the District 9 League.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, St. Marys and Smethport. St. Marys head coach Chris Dworek will coach the North squad.
The South, coached by Brad Dittman of Union/AC Valley, includes Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley.
Two third-quarter touchdowns propelled the South to a 14-12 win in last year’s game. The North leads the series 4-2.
General admission tickets — $5 for adults, $2 for students — will be available at the gate. The concession stand will be open.
Prior to kickoff, Game Sponsors will present $1,000 scholarships to several players.
The North roster includes: Dalton Dixon and Jerid Wilmoth of Bradford; Peyton Maurer, Ethan Ward, Garrett Faust and Jalen Kosko of Brockway; Zach Pick and Dylan Cross of Bucktail; Dylan Rieder and Taylor Geitner of Cameron County; Jake Parrish and Dom Zambanini of Elk County Catholic; Harley Morris, Jake Costanzo and Cooper Nystrom of Kane; Gavin Jimerson, Chance Palmer and Jacob Coffman of Otto-Eldred; Chase Weimer, AJ Wiley and Payton Spencer of Port Allegany; Eric Salberg, Cam Marciniak, Domenic Allegretto, Dan Park and Hunter Wall of Ridgway; Alex Ognen, Brandon Higley and Noah Lent of Smethport, and Christian Coudriet, Tony Lewis, Colton Swanson and Connor Bullers of St. Marys.
The rest of the South team includes Tate Lindermuth of Brookville; Breckin Rex of Central Clarion; Brycen Dinkfelt, Christian Kirk and Justin Bankovich of DuBois; Luke Garing, Mason McNany, Aaron Taylor, T.J. Vlassich, Josh Griffiths, Nathan Lessner and Zack Blair of Karns City; Hunter Shook, Landon Hurrelbrink, Nick Cosper and Gunnar Heeter of Keystone; Cooper Boozel of Moniteau; and Gabe Kengersky, Logan Gotwald and Alex Phillips of Punxsutawney.
The Frank Varischetti Foundation, Brockway Area School District and Brockway Gridiron Association are the organizers of the event.