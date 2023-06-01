BROCKWAY –The 8th annual Frank Varischetti All-Star football game will be played at Frank Varischetti Field in Brockway on Friday, June 30. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
The North and South teams are comprised of members of the Class of 2023 who played football for one of 22 District 9 League schools.
Moniteau head football coach Bob Rottman will lead the South team, which includes Brookville, Central Clarion, DuBois, Karns City, Keystone, Moniteau, Punxsutawney, Redbank Valley and Union/AC Valley. The South roster includes:
Brookville: Brayden Kunselman, Noah Peterson, Jackson Zimmerman, Braeden Long, Carson Weaver, Bryce Weaver, Nathan Haney, Braiden Davis
Central Clarion: Ashton Rex, Ethan Wenner
DuBois: Austin Henery, Dalton Yale, Cam Dombroski
Karns City: Micah Rupp, Eric Booher, Nate Garing, James Jones, Cooper Coyle, Hunter McConnell
Keystone: Cole Henry, Tyler Albright, Aiden Sell
Punxsutawney: Landon Peterson, Peyton Hetrick, Quinton Voelkel, Zeke Bennett
Redbank Valley: Carsen Rupp, Aiden Ortz, Cole Bish
Union/AC Valley: Skyler Roxbury, Bailey Crissman, Mike Card, Landon Chalmers
The North won, 21-13, last year.
A highlight of the game is the presentation of $1,000 scholarships to players from Game Sponsors. The scholarships are awarded prior to kickoff. Since inception, $101,000 in scholarships has been awarded.
The North includes Bradford, Brockway, Bucktail, Cameron County, Coudersport, Elk County Catholic, Kane, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany, Ridgway, Sheffield, Smethport and St. Marys. Troy Cook, head football coach at Otto-Eldred, is the head coach for this year’s North team, which includes:
Bradford: Lucas Laktash, Alex Gangloff
Brockway: Aiden Grieneisen, Tanner Guaglianone, Alex Carlson, Seth Stewart
Cameron County: Jameson Britton, Eyan Smith
Coudersport: Xander Brown
Elk County Catholic: David Anderson, Joe Tettis, Isaac Delaquilla, Cam Klebacha
Kane: Addison Plants, Ricky Zampogna, Aaron Smith, Landon Darr, Scott Syzmanski
Otto-Eldred: Isaac Shaw, Brendan Magee
Port Allegany: Blaine Moses, Noah Archer, Drew Evens, Gavin Burgess
Ridgway: Rayce Milliard
Sheffield: Matt Lobdell
Smethport: Jo-Jo Leet, Ryan Pelchy
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet, Logan Mosier, Clay Grazioli, Carter Chadsey, Eli Rippey.