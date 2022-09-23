RIMERSBURG — Jenna Dunn posted a solid all-around game with seven kills, 15 service points, and six of the 14 total aces for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team swept Union 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 to snap a four-game losing skid Tuesday night.
“Jenna and I talked last week after a couple practices about how she needs to step up her game a bit,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Tonight, I felt she really did that. She played smart out there and she really made some good decisions.”
Freshman Kaylee Smith handed out 14 assists. Alyssa Wiant added five kills while Maddy Greeley chipped in with three. Sarah Bottaro served for 14 points with a pair of aces. Ansley Burke served for eight points with two aces.
“We sat down and talked about our season stats as a whole and how our serving just hasn’t been good enough lately as we’ve been making too many errors,” said Troupe, whose team improved to 2-4 going into Thursday’s match at North Clarion.”Tonight, our emphasis was to try and keep the serves in play and it worked out really well. We only had like one service error and we were able to keep them out of their system and when you can do that it makes things easier as they aren’t able to mount and attack if they get out of their system.”
C-L jumped out to a 7-1 lead with Bottaro serving for five of the seven points. Union closed to within three at 9-6. An 8-2 run by C-L pushed the lead to 17-8 as Dunn served for three consecutive aces during part of that run. C-L closed out the opening set with an 8-7 edge the rest of the way for the 25-15 victory. The final point came on a Maddy Greeley ace.
In the second set, with the Lady Lions holding a 7-5 lead, a service error by Union sent Burke to the service line where she would serve for five straight points to help increase the lead to 13-5.
Union gained a pair of points which closed the gap to 14-7 before C-L gained a side out and Dunn stepped to the line and nearly served out the game with eight straight points to push the lead to 23-7. Union gained a point before a C-L side out and point ended game two 25-8.
C-L would jump to a 12-2 lead in the third game and would never really be challenged in cruising to the 25-10 victory and closing out the match.
“We know we may be in for more bumps along the way here as the schedule continues to play out,” said Troupe. “After those last few matches, it was nice for us to break out and get on the good side of things. We just need to continue to work to keep improving each time out.”
Next week, the Lady Lions host Moniteau Tuesday, visit St. Marys Wednesday and Forest Area Thursday.
In Tuesday’s other match:
At New Bethlehem, the host Lady Bulldogs swept visiting Brookville, 25-17, 25-17, 25-23.
Alivia Huffman was strong at the net for the Lady Bulldogs with 10 kills.
Brookville dropped to 2-6 going into Thursday’s home match with DuBois. Next Monday, it hosts A-C Valley.
At Karns City, the Lady Raiders were swept in three sets, 25-12, 25-12, 25-16.
At Brookville, visiting St. Marys won its first match of the year in a 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 sweep of the Lady Raiders.
It was a big night for junior Rylee Nicklas, who finished with four service aces, four kills and 17 digs. Lindsey Reiter served nine aces and finished with seven kills. Olivia Smith had four kills while Kara Hanslovan turned in 22 digs.
St. Marys held off a late rally by Brookville in the first set, then jumped out to leads of 5-0 and then 21-11 in the second set. Three straight aces served by Reiter led to the quick lead, then Ava Johnston stepped to the line and reeled off four straight aces to get it to 21-11.
Julie Monnoyer had a couple kills while Averi Pangallo and Reggan Olson served aces in the second set. The Lady Raiders jumped out to a 6-2 lead in the third set, but St. Marys used a 7-0 run to take the lead for good at 17-13.
Brooke Stephens had two kills in the third for the Lady Raiders, getting them back to within 17-16 and then tying it up later at 22-22. Victoria Hill served two points with an ace to get to within 20-19, but it was Nicklas serving two aces to finish a 3-0 match-finishing run after the set was tied at 22-22.
At Seneca, the hosts swept the visiting Lady Lions, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21.
Maddy Greeley and Alyssa Wiant each had eight kills. Kaylee Smith had 24 assists and Abby Knapp finished with 19 digs.
Ayanna Ferringer led the Berries with nine kills and four digs.