Eden Wonderling dig vs. Redbank Valley
Brookville’s Eden Wonderling digs a volley during Tuesday’s straight-set loss at Redbank Valley.

 Photo by Mike Maslar

RIMERSBURG — Jenna Dunn posted a solid all-around game with seven kills, 15 service points, and six of the 14 total aces for the Clarion-Limestone Lady Lions volleyball team swept Union 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 to snap a four-game losing skid Tuesday night.

“Jenna and I talked last week after a couple practices about how she needs to step up her game a bit,” said C-L head coach Ryan Troupe. “Tonight, I felt she really did that. She played smart out there and she really made some good decisions.”

