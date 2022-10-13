RIMERSBURG — Stopping a two-game losing streak, the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team swept Union Tuesday night.
The Lady Bulldogs ran off a 25-7, 25-11, 25-17 three-setter to improve to 7-4 going into Wednesday night’s match at home against Forest Area.
Thursday, the Lady Bulldogs host Keystone before a busy final week of the season next week starting Tuesday at A-C Valley. They’ll host Moniteau and North Clarion next Wednesday and Thursday before Saturday’s trip to the Elk County Catholic Tournament.
Against the Damsels, Alivia Huffman finished with 11 kills and six aces with Taylor Ripple adding seven kills at the net. Caylen Rearick finished with 14 digs and four aces while Mylee Harmon had five kills and six assists. Allyn Hagan added four aces and 12 assists.
For Union, which fell to 2-14, Taylor Shick, Becca Solida, Kennedy Vogle and Kya Wetzel had kills. Grace Kindel served an ace.
The Damsels visit A-C Valley Thursday, Moniteau next Tuesday and host Forest Area next Thursday to close out their schedule.
In other matches:
MONDAY, Oct. 10
Damsels swept by Rocky Grove
At home against D10’s Rocky Grove, the Damsels lost in three sets, 25-21, 25-23, 28-26 in three close sets.
Taylor Shick had six kills while Kya Wetzel added three and Katie Gezik finished with two.
The Damsels honored their seniors prior to the varsity match — Gezik, Grace Kindel, Kennedy Vogle and Becca Solida.
SATURDAY, Oct. 8
Lady Bulldogs at Kane Tourney
At Kane, Redbank Valley finished second in pool play then was knocked out of the semifinal round of eventual champion Clarion-Limestone in the 10-team tournament.
In pool play, the Lady Bulldogs swept St. Marys (25-21, 25-19), Cranberry (25-21, 25-17) and Youngsville (25-17, 25-16) while losing twice to Otto-Eldred (18-25, 20-25). In the knockout round, the Lady Bulldogs started with a 25-18 win over Smethport in the quarterfinals before losing 33-31 in a marathon semifinal set to C-L.