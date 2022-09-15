PUNXSUTAWNEY — After dropping a three-set match at defending state champion Clarion last Thursday, it was time for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to bounce back.
Monday night at Punxsutawney, the Lady Bulldogs managed that feat with a four-set win over the Lady Chucks after losing the first set in a tight 18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 win.
That put the Lady Bulldogs at 2-2 going into Thursday’s home match with Forest Area. Nest Tuesday and Thursday, they host Brookville and Cranberry.
“Coming off a two-game loss last week (last Tuesday at Keystone), a win on the road at Punxsutawney Monday was a great way to re-set,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said. “The team worked hard for the win against Punxsutawney and I’m hoping they take that momentum and use it moving forward in the coming weeks.”
Caylen Rearick served seven aces with 26 digs to help anchor the back line. Alivia Huffman turned in a double-double with 11 kills and 18 digs. Mylee Harmon had 21 set assists and 12 digs while Izzy Bond finished with 12 digs and six kills.
In last week’s loss at Clarion, the Lady Bulldogs fell in straight sets, 25-15, 25-21, 25-12. Huffman finished with five kills and 10 digs while Taylor Ripple had four kills and Harmon had 10 assists.
Clarion continued its mammoth winning streak against District 9 foes with a straight-set win over Keystone Tuesday. The Lady Cats have won 48 straight matches, 59 straight against D9 opponents and 125 straight sets over D9 teams since their last set loss to A-C Valley at the beginning of the 2019 season.
At home against North Clarion, the Damsels lost in straight sets, 25-14, 25-23, 25-19.
Allie Lawrence had three aces for the Damsels while Rebecca Solida and Taylor Shick each had two kills.
The Damsels fell to 1-5 and visit North Clarion Monday before hosting C-L on Tuesday.
At DuBois, the visiting Damsels dropped a three-setter in a 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 loss to DuBois Central Catholic.
Kennedy Vogle led the Damsels with four kills and two aces.
Damsels at Brockway Tourney
At the eight-team Brockway Tournament last Saturday, the Damsels finished 2-4 in pool play matchups before losing to DuBois Central Catholic in the one-set knockout first-round playoff.
In the two-set pool play matches, the Damsels beat Brockway (25-22, 25-22), but were swept by Port Allegany (9-25, 14-25) and Bradford (20-25, 10-25).
Damsels swept by Cranberry
At Seneca, the Damsels were beaten by the hosts, 25-17, 25-14, 25-12, in straight sets.
Grace Kindel had three kills for Union.