PUNXSUTAWNEY — After dropping a three-set match at defending state champion Clarion last Thursday, it was time for the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs to bounce back.

Monday night at Punxsutawney, the Lady Bulldogs managed that feat with a four-set win over the Lady Chucks after losing the first set in a tight 18-25, 27-25, 25-21, 30-28 win.

