NEW BETHLEHEM — Some things are the same, others are different.
For the Redbank Valley Lady Bulldogs volleyball team, it’s a new roster that moves on after losing nine seniors to graduation from last year’s 20-2 District 9 Class 2A champion. There’s also a new head coach in Ashley Anderson.
But mostly, it feels like a lot of the same as Anderson is a longtime assistant working under Matt Darr, who resigned after last season. And the goal of winning a title is obviously still at the top of the list.
The Lady Bulldogs won their third D9 title in five years, keeping the “even-year” streak going. Anderson wants to keep the focus the same, of course, even if it is an odd year. The team won titles in 2016, 2018 and last year.
“There’s definitely a lot of talent and a lot of young talent,” Anderson said. “They have big goals, to win another district title and win in the state playoffs, but I told them we have to go one game at a time and as a new coach, that’s important to remind them that we also have the small goals of each individual game, because the girls can definitely get ahead of themselves.
“From the very first practice, they set high expectations for themselves and I don’t blame them, coming off a great season. Who wouldn’t want to have the same goals, really?”
The season starts Saturday at the A-C Valley Tournament with the home-opener set for next Tuesday against Keystone.
Anderson has another big roster to work with and she’ll work with a varsity rotation with five girls who saw time on the court, including their returning KSAC All-Star and All-State outside hitter in junior Alivia Huffman who had her share of dominating runs playing alongside graduated all-state Montana Hetrick.
“I think we’ll see that again this year,” Anderson said. “She has big goals for herself and big goals for the team and coming off a big season like last year, you kind of look at her and say, ‘OK, let’s do it again.’ She’s a big outside powerhouse hitter and I definitely think we’ll be OK out there.”
Also back are senior outside hitter Carlie Rupp, junior libero Caylen Rearick and senior setter Lilly Shaffer who backed up graduated starting setter Brooke Holben last year.
“Lilly does great on the court and she’s smart with where she puts the ball and looks ahead to things,” Anderson said. “You can really tell she really thinks about where’s the best place to place the ball and who is around her.”
Senior middle hitter Ryley Pago, coming off a strong year at the net, will at least start the season out with an injury.
Stepping in to rotation time are junior outside hitter Paytin Polka, and middle hitters Taylor Ripple and Makayla Monrean. Ripple is a freshman and Monrean a senior.
Working the back row, or defensive specialists, are seniors Olivia Anderson, Arissa Bish and Abby Young.
Assisting Anderson is Tessa Shick.
ROSTER
Seniors: Ryley Pago, Abby Young, Lilly Shaffer, Olivia Anderson, Arissa Bish, Carlie Rupp, Makayla Monrean.
Juniors: Caylen Rearick, Alivia Huffman, Paytin Polka, KayLea Powell, Samarie Dinger, Gwyneth Wadding, Paige Carlson.
Sophomores: Raegan George, Claire Henry, Izzy Bond, Nevada Boyer, Sammi Bowser.
Freshmen: Mylee Harmon, Taylor Ripple, Kira Bonanno, Mackenzie Foringer, Eva Wadding, Makenna Monrean.
SCHEDULE
September
4-at A-C Valley Tournament
7-Keystone
9-at North Clarion
11-at Kane JV Tournament
13-at Brookville
14-Clarion
20-Homer-Center
21-at Forest Area, Marienville
27-at Keystone
28-Venango Catholic
30-A-C Valley
October
2-Host Tournament
4-Punxsutawney
5-C-L
7-at Moniteau
11-at Oil City
12-Union
14-at Cranberry
19-at Karns City
23-at Elk Co. Tournament
Dual matches start with JV at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.