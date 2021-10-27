Redbank Valley’s defense of its District 9 Class 2A volleyball title begins next Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs, who finished the regular season with a 9-6 record, earned the No. 2 seed in the six-team field and will await Wednesday’s matchup that has No. 6 seed Punxsutawney visiting No. 3 Brookville.
Redbank Valley beat both of those teams during the regular season, at Brookville in three sets (25-18, 25-22, 25-23) back on Sept. 13 and Punxsutawney at home in a four-setter (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15) on Oct. 4.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Kane hosts No. 5 Karns City in the other preliminary round matchup Wednesday with the winner traveling to No. 1 seed Keystone next Tuesday.
The final is set for next Thursday at a site to be determined.
Last year, Redbank Valley topped Keystone for the Class 2A title. This year, Redbank Valley lost to the Lady Panthers in four sets on Sept. 27.
The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up their regular season at last Saturday’s Elk County Tournament where they finished 2-8 in pool play and didn’t make the knockout round. Last Wednesday, they finished up the dual schedule with a straight-set loss to defending Class 1A state champion Clarion.
“I think anything could happen at this point and we just need to stay focused this week at practice and go in with level heads on Tuesday regardless of who we end up playing,” Lady Bulldogs head coach Ashley Anderson said Monday. “It’s all about how we play together as a team and not who is on the other side of the net, so that will be the main focus going into practices this week.”
Just the champion advances to the state tournament that begins on Nov. 9. It’s back to the PIAA’s traditional 16-team setup in each classification.
In last week’s action:
SATURDAY, Oct. 23
Lady Bulldogs at
ECC Tourney
At St. Marys, the Lady Bulldogs finished 2-8 in pool play and didn’t advance to the knockout round at last Saturday’s 12-team Elk County Tournament.
Redbank Valley split with Northern Potter (21-25, 25-19) and Smethport (22-25, 25-17) while getting swept by eventual champion West Branch (13-25, 17-25), St. Marys (16-25, 22-25) and Johnsonburg (16-25, 15-25).
Johnsonburg and West Branch wound up meeting in the final with the D6 squad beating the Ramettes in three sets, 25-22, 25-27, 15-9.
In last week’s games:
THURSDAY, Oct. 21
A-C Valley
sweeps Damsels
At home to finish the season, Union was swept by the visiting Lady Falcons, 25-13, 26-24, 25-17.
Dominika Logue had five kills, two aces and five digs to lead the Damsels who finished 9-10 with five straight losses and just missing the Class 1A playoffs. Cheyenne Dowling and Hailey Kriebel each had three kills while Kennedy Vogle served two aces with seven digs.
WEDNES., Oct. 20
Clarion sweeps
Redbank Valley
At home against the unbeaten Lady Cats, the hosts were no match as Clarion swept its way to a 25-19, 25-11, 25-20 win.
Alivia Huffman led at the net with six kills. Carlie Rupp and Caylen Rearick finished with nine and eight digs respectively. Lilly Shaffer finished with nine set assists.
Clarion got 16 kills from standout senior Korrin Burns while Aryanna Girvan added eight kills.